Kim Kardashian Rocks Thigh-High Leather Boots With Bodysuit & Trench Coat For Night Out In NYC

It’s quite a time to be Kim Kardashian, to say the least. After a terribly eventful long Halloween weekend, Kim Kardashian was spotted out on Nov 1 looking incredible stylish. She booked it from the Ritz Carlton Hotel join friend for dinner at Zero Bond in NYC. For her night out, she wore a white trench coat, paired with thigh-high, Balenciaga leather boots and sunglasses, to manage the flashing lights of the paparazzi.

White is Kim’s color these days, as she wore a clingy white SKIMS dress in her new campaign for the brand. Perhaps she’s sending a subtle message of her angelic nature, given the outrageous antics of her ex husband, Kanye West, as of late. Although, she’s sending a very clear message to him that she’s not interested in being associated with him. Days before hitting the streets in NYC, Kim was spotted at son Saint’s soccer game avoiding her ex as best she could, which was an accomplishment, given that he was spotted getting into an argument with another parent that very same game.

Kanye was dropped that week from a series of partnerships after he made antisemitic remarks on social media. Most notably, the rapper’s contract with Adidas was terminated days before the day, and with that he lost his standing as a billionaire. He was removed from Forbes‘ list following the deal getting cut. “With [the deal] gone, Ye is no longer a billionaire,” the magazine reported. “Without Adidas, Ye is worth $400 million.” By the way, Balenciaga, the maker of Kim’s killer boots above, is one of the other brands who have cut ties with Kanye. Interesting…

Between all of this, Kim managed to have one hell of a Halloween. This year, she dressed as Mystique from X-Men, sharing gorgeous photos of her elaborate, bodysuit costume on Instagram as well as taking the look out for a night on the town with friends like La La Anthony to some holiday parties. She also brought the amazing look to her pal Tracee Ellis Ross‘ birthday party — which was not a costumed affair! Oops!