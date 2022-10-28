Dorit Kemsley Leaves Embarrassing Spray Tan Stain On ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Couch: Photo

Hopefully Andy Cohen brought stain removal to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion! Dorit Kemsley left a giant orange spray tan stain on the white couches after reuniting with her co-stars to discuss the drama-filled season. Dorit, 46, was unknowingly leaving stains on the couch the whole time, but it wasn’t visible for the viewers until she got up to cheers with the cast when they wrapped the reunion on the October 26 episode.

Dorit was here. Bravo better invoice her for the cleaning service #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/iEmSMI9f3I — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 27, 2022

After the cast toasted with Dorit’s go-to drink order (Belvedere vodka with club soda and three lemons, carcass out), the cameras showed the spray tan stain on the couch where Dorit was sitting. Crystal Kung Minkoff, who sat next to Dorit, started rearranging some of the pillows on the couch. It’s possible Crystal was discreetly trying to literally cover up Dorit’s mess.

Clearly Dorit used a lot of spray tanner for her season 12 reunion look. The mother of two looked gorgeous in a royal blue silky, one-shoulder Saint Laurent dress. She styled her blonde hair in a side ponytail with fabric, pearls, and chains. “It’s really going to be about the glam today,” she told BravoTV backstage at the reunion before it began.

Dorit had a front row seat to all the drama between Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Lisa Rinna at the reunion. Dorit wasn’t at the center of the drama but she still had a rough season after being held at gunpoint in a terrible home invasion and robbery. HollywoodLife spoke to Dorit EXCLUSIVELY at BravoCon 2022 and she gave us an update on how she’s doing 1 year after the terrifying incident.

“I am in therapy. Thank god for therapy,” Dorit told us. The Beverly Beach founder explained to HL that she’s currently in “intense therapy”, adding, “and I don’t see me being out of therapy anytime soon.” Dorit also said that she’s taking her mental recovery process “one day at a time.”