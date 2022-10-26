Gisele Reportedly Told Tom Brady She’d Be ‘Gone For Good’ If He Doesn’t Quit Football

The supermodel reportedly gave Tom an ultimatum, telling him their marriage is over if he doesn't 'leave football to spend time with the family.'

October 26, 2022 2:01PM EDT
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tom Brady cuddles up to his wife, Gisele Bunchchen, as the couple enjoys a romantic getaway to Saint Tropez. The Brazilian model smiled as Tom leaned in and whispered in her ear as the couple was spotted briefly over the weekend during a casual outing. The pair, who have been married for 13 years, has been enjoying some time together before Tom returns to the field again for his 23rd NFL season after initially announcing his retirement in February. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Super Bowl MVP announced roughly a month later that he'd changed his mind and would play another season with the Buccaneers. *PHOTOS SHOT ON 06/27/2022* Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady seen doing some shopping and getting an ice-cream in Portofino with their children Benjamin Rein and John Edward Thomas Moynahan. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivien Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873314_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

The marital rift between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seemed to escalate after it was reported the supermodel gave an ultimatum to her estranged NFL star husband of 13 years. “Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told USWeekly on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future,” the source added. “She is doing it for her family.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Gisele and Tom’s reps for comment.

Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum to save their marriage. (Shutterstock)

Rumors of trouble in paradise between the couple were exacerbated when the legendary quarterback missed 11 days of Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s training camp in the summer due to “personal reasons.” The brief leave of absence came just before Gisele skipped out on attending the first game of the season, although the couple’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, were there to cheer Tom on.

While Tom has not addressed his absence in the pre-season, he did make note of his personal life on his Let’s Go! SiriusXM show on Monday, October 10. “There’s things I’m going through in my 40s and it’s life,” he said. “And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

Tom Brady was reportedly asked to give up football for his family by Gisele. (Shutterstock)

Adding to the rumor mill, Gisele recently said she had “concerns” about Tom returning to play in the NFL after he had briefly retired in the spring. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle magazine. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Meanwhile, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the Brazilian supermodel is “going through a lot right now” and handling it all with the help of her five sisters, Gabriela, Rafaela, Graziela, Raquel and fraternal twin Patricia. “Gisele feels so grateful and blessed to have her sisters in her life because these are the times they show just how much they care,” the insider said. “Gisele is going through a lot right now and they’ve absolutely been there for her in every way.”

