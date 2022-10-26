Armie Hammer Seen For 1st Time Since Explosive Documentary & New Lawsuit

Armie Hammer was out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Oct. 25), a day after American Express reportedly filed a lawsuit against him over an unpaid balance of $66,935.07. Armie, 36, wore a gray t-shirt bearing the likeness of Royce Gracie and a pair of navy blue pants. Armie’s hair seemed to be without product, and he wore a pair of open-toe sandals. His numerous tattoos were on display as he walked with his phone in his hand.

The sighting comes a day after PEOPLE obtained court documents that reportedly showed American Express suing Armie over the sixty-six grand he allegedly owes. The credit card company says the debt is due to purchases, balance transfers, and/or cash advantages. Hammer reportedly opened the account in 2011 and recently owned it with his now-estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers. The news of the debt comes three months after Variety reported that Armie had found work selling timeshares at a hotel in the Caymans “to fill the days and earn money to support his family…The reality is he’s totally broke.”

In September, Discovery+ aired House of Hammer, a three-part documentary about the scandals involving the Hammer family. The series focused on the slew of sexual assault allegations made against Armie. In 2021, a woman named Effie accused Armie of raping her in 2017. In the documentary, Courtney Vucekovich said that she underwent a month-long intensive therapy course for trauma and PTSD following her relationship with Armie (who reportedly texted Courtney that he was “100% a cannibal.”) Actress Julia Morrison, who turned the explicit texts that Armie allegedly sent into NFTs to raise awareness of this behavior, also took part in the documentary. Armie has denied the allegations made against him.

I was reached out to about the documentary several times,” Elizabeth Chambers, 40, said in late September. “I consider myself a feminist and at the end of the day, I also stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope that they find that healing as well.”

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful,” she added. “But at the same time, it exists and I think we need to take this moment as a moment to listen and to learn and that’s all we can do…. It didn’t feel great [to watch], especially when you feel like you have done that work, but I mean the moral of the story is that the work is never done.”