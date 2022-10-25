Leslie Jordan May Have Suffered From Heart Attack Behind The Wheel: Report

Leslie Jordan might have suffered from a heart attack while driving before his car crash, where he died on Monday, October 24. Police sources revealed that a heart attack may have been a medical emergency that the actor experienced, they told TMZ. Sources close to the Will And Grace star, who died at 67, also revealed that he had some other health issues that he was looking to address.

Insiders said that Leslie had scheduled appointments with a cardiologist before his passing. They told the outlet that he was experiencing some discomfort, including shortness of breath for the past three weeks, before his death. A coroner’s report, obtained by HollywoodLife after the actor’s accident said that his cause of death was still “pending,” following the crash. “He was pronounced dead at the scene on 10/24/22 at 09:38 hours on Cahuenga Boulevard, south of Romaine Street, in Los Angeles,” the report stated.

Leslie died after he was involved in a car crash in West Hollywood. While the coroner’s report identified the star as the decedent in the crash, the police did not. “Today around 9:30am a vehicle collided into a wall in the area of Cahuenga Blvd & Romaine St.” the police statement, obtained by HollywoodLife, said. “A male adult was pronounced deceased at scene. We are currently not releasing the identity of the decedent.”

Leslie’s representatives announced his death in a statement. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” they said. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

After his passing, a number of stars paid tribute to Leslie with emotional posts on social media. Many of Leslie’s Will and Grace co-stars and fellow actors from his other work (like Call Me Kat and American Horror Story) shared their memories and eulogized the actor. Megan Mullally (who played Karen Walker on the show) wrote a touching tribute to the late star on her Instagram. “Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats,” she wrote. “Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that. And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person.”