Sean Hayes Remembers ‘Will & Grace’ Co-Star Leslie Jordan In First Tribute From Cast

Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, and more of Leslie Jordan's 'Will & Grace' co-stars are paying their respects to the beloved actor and comedian, after he died in a tragic car accident on October 24.

October 24, 2022 3:11PM EDT
Leslie Jordan
Actor Leslie Jordan arrives at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The dinner is back this year for the first time since 2019. Guests Arrive for the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 01 May 2022
WILL & GRACE, Leslie Jordan, 'Bathroom Humor (Live Episode/West Coast Broadcast)', (Season 8, aired January 12, 2006), 1998-2006, photo: Chris Haston / © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
WILL & GRACE, Leslie Jordan, Megan Mullally, 'Friends With Benefits/Kiss & Tell', (Season 7, ep. 723 & 724), 1998-2006, photo: © NBC / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Image Credit: Chris Haston / NBC / Everett Collection

Leslie Jordan is being honored by his TV family from Will & Grace following his tragic death at the age of 67. After news broke that Leslie died in a car accident on Monday, October 24, Sean Hayes was the first person of Leslie’s co-stars from the iconic NBC sitcom to mourn his passing with a heartfelt social media tribute. Leslie starred in Will & Grace as Beverly Leslie, who was often the thorn in Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) side when their antics with one another were part of making the show such a continued success. He won an Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

Now, the Will & Grace cast is remembering their special bonds with Leslie as they, along with the rest of the world, mourn the loss of the beloved actor and comedian.

Leslie Jordan
Leslie Jordan in ‘Will & Grace’ (Photo: Chris Haston / NBC / Everett Collection)

Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes, who played Jack MacFarland on Will & Grace, was the first cast member to react to Leslie’s death. Sean shared a throwback photo of the duo together to Instagram alongside a heartfelt message about Leslie’s passing. “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” Sean wrote. “Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️.”

Eric McCormack

Eric McCormack, who played Will Truman on Will & Grace, posted a photo of him and Leslie out to lunch in London back in 2014. “RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you. 💔,” Eric wrote. He also tagged co-star Debra Messing and Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick.

Eric shared a separate tribute to Leslie on Twitter. “Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” he wrote.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, who appeared in Will & Grace when the show returned for three reunion seasons from 2017 to 2020, also honored Leslie on social media.

“My sweet Leslie… Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you,” Demi wrote. “I’m so glad we remained friends after meeting not long ago… we had more plans but our time was cut short. You will be so dearly missed by so many. I’m so honored to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel.” Demi also included two selfies of the pair smiling together.

