Sean Hayes Remembers ‘Will & Grace’ Co-Star Leslie Jordan In First Tribute From Cast

Leslie Jordan is being honored by his TV family from Will & Grace following his tragic death at the age of 67. After news broke that Leslie died in a car accident on Monday, October 24, Sean Hayes was the first person of Leslie’s co-stars from the iconic NBC sitcom to mourn his passing with a heartfelt social media tribute. Leslie starred in Will & Grace as Beverly Leslie, who was often the thorn in Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) side when their antics with one another were part of making the show such a continued success. He won an Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

Now, the Will & Grace cast is remembering their special bonds with Leslie as they, along with the rest of the world, mourn the loss of the beloved actor and comedian.

Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes, who played Jack MacFarland on Will & Grace, was the first cast member to react to Leslie’s death. Sean shared a throwback photo of the duo together to Instagram alongside a heartfelt message about Leslie’s passing. “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” Sean wrote. “Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️.”



Eric McCormack

Eric McCormack, who played Will Truman on Will & Grace, posted a photo of him and Leslie out to lunch in London back in 2014. “RIP you sweet, hilarious man. We all adored you. 💔,” Eric wrote. He also tagged co-star Debra Messing and Will & Grace creator Max Mutchnick.

Eric shared a separate tribute to Leslie on Twitter. “Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man,” he wrote.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, who appeared in Will & Grace when the show returned for three reunion seasons from 2017 to 2020, also honored Leslie on social media.

Demi Lovato honors the late Leslie Jordan in new post: “My sweet Leslie… Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you. I’m so glad we remained friends after meeting not long ago… I’m so honored to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel.” pic.twitter.com/tbalvOAhbx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2022

“My sweet Leslie… Your smile and personality lit up the room when I met you,” Demi wrote. “I’m so glad we remained friends after meeting not long ago… we had more plans but our time was cut short. You will be so dearly missed by so many. I’m so honored to call you a friend. I love you sweet angel.” Demi also included two selfies of the pair smiling together.