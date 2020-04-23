Leslie Jordan: 5 Things About ‘Will & Grace’ Star Who’s Gone Viral With His Instagram Isolation Rants

Leslie Jordan has been cracking up millions of people lately with his viral Instagram isolation rants but the comedian has been bringing on the laughs for years prior to those beginning.

Leslie Jordan, 64, has provided much comic relief amid such a stressful time. The well-known television and movie star has been posting several Instagram videos over the past month of him complaining about being stuck inside amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, sharing funny stories about his life and so much more that have been nothing short of absolutely hysterical to watch. Some of the clips include him venting about medical commercials, talking about his past with Faye Dunaway, showing off his workout regime designed specifically for seniors and dishing on all the straight guys he currently has a crush on (Dylan McDermott and Max Greenfield made that all important list).

He has had quite the career thus far that has led to him being a viral social media sensation. Here are 5 things you should know about one of the funniest guys out there.

1: Family Tragedy At An Early Age. Leslie grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee before making the move to Los Angeles in the early 80’s. He revealed during a Today show interview with Kathie Lee Gifford & Hoda Kotb in 2015 that his father, who was a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army, died in a plane crash when he was just 11 years old.

2: He Shared A Jail Cell With An A-List Hunk. The 4’11 actor told a story on The Wendy Williams Show in 2010 that he and Robert Downey Jr. once shared a jail cell together in the late 90’s. Leslie also revealed during his chat with Wendy that he himself was 13 years sober at the time.

3: The Will & Grace Years. Leslie is mostly known for his role as Beverly Leslie on the long-running NBC sitcom Will & Grace. His character is often the thorn in Karen Walker’s (Megan Mullally) side where their antics with one another were part of making the show such a continued success. He won an Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

4: Reality Television Star. He has appeared on many big reality television shows. Leslie was on Celebrity Big Brother: UK in 2014 where he was evicted on day 12 and also had a memorable guest judging stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race one year before.

5: Stay Tuned. Leslie has been cast in the upcoming FOX comedy series Call Me Kat that costars Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz and Kyla Pratt. According to Variety, “Bialik will star as the titular Carla, a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want and still be happy. That is why she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a Cat Café in Louisville, KY.”