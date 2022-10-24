Leslie Jordan Dead At 67: ‘Will & Grace’ Star Dies In Car Crash After Reported Medical Emergency

Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67 on Oct. 24, according to TMZ. The actor reportedly crashed his car into a building after appearing to suffer a medical emergency, the site reports. TMZ also obtained a photo of the BMW, which seems to have veered off the road and into the side of the building.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, Jordan’s agent to Variety. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Some of Leslie’s most notable roles were in Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, among others. His big screen credits include movies like The Help, as well. Leslie also warmed the hearts of millions with his Instagram videos during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He showed off his quirky and lovable personality in the videos, which were posted at a time when the world needed a lift in spirits. His Instagram following skyrocketed by millions of followers thanks to the viral videos.

Leslie’s most recent Instagram post was on Oct. 23, just one day before he died. In the video, he can be heard singing a hymn while a friend plays guitar. “Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin’ out real soon,” Leslie teased. “Love. Light. Leslie.” After news broke of Leslie’s death, fans began flooding the comments section of his post with tributes and messages mourning his loss.

Leslie’s most recent movie role was in 2021’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday. He appeared on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2022, and was set to make an upcoming appearance on Trixie Motel, as well. He received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006 for his work on Will & Grace.

Leslie’s mother, Peggy Ann, died earlier this year. He had twin siblings, Jana and Janet, but Janet also sadly passed away earlier this year. His family members were often part of the anecdotes he shared during his viral quarantine videos.