Mayim Bialik, Leslie Jordan’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Costar, Reacts To His ‘Unimaginable’ Death

Mayim Bialik, who costarred with Leslie Jordan in Call Me Kat since the show started in 2021, penned an emotional tribute to the “tender” and “wise” star, who passed away unexpectedly Oct 24 at age 67 after a Los Angeles car crash. His sudden death shocked fans, and in a social media memorial, Mayim, 46, revealed how devastated she and her costars are after the tragic, unexpected event. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family,” Mayim wrote on Instagram in the hours following his death. “Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious.”

Mayim continued, “We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh.” At the end of the post, she added that the production will be taking a break for now. “We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time,” Mayim concluded, noting that the production has paused.

Her caption for the post also included a personal note. “They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy,” the 46-year-old penned.

In addition, Fox and Warner Bros. Television released statements about the show’s production schedule, per Deadline. “We are shocked and devasted by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” a Fox Entertainment representative told the outlet. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world.” The representative also highlighted Leslie’s gallant Southern personality. “The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends, and fans, whom he held so dear,” they said.

The outlet also obtained a similar statement from Warner Bros. “Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time,” the company’s statement read. This week’s episode of Call Me Kat will continue to air as scheduled and will include a special message in honor of the Will & Grace actor.

Leslie starred in the hit TV show since it aired in 2021, he acted alongside Mayim, Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, and others. For three season he captivated audiences with his humor, style, and unique personality. The star died on Oct. 24 after he reportedly crashed his car following a medical emergency. His representative confirmed the tragic news to HollywoodLife via a statement. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the rep said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it’s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”