Lynda Carter, George Takei, & More Celeb Friends of Leslie Jordan Mourn His Death: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

Leslie Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 at the age of 67 after crashing his car into the side of a building in Hollywood after apparently suffering a medical emergency. While the details surrounding the death of the Will & Grace star were few, the number of people shocked by the sudden loss of this comedic titan was many. Following the news of his death, many of Leslie’s fellow A-listers flocked online to publicly mourn and grieve. Some, like George Takei, remembered Leslie for his “mirth” and joy; others like Lynda Carter thanked him for “keeping us all laughing” during the recent pandemic years. Most knew him as a joy both in front and away from the cameras.

“My heart is broken,” wrote Sean Hayes, the first of the Will & Grace cast to memorialize Leslie. “[He] was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with, Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him.” As the world adjusts to the sudden shock of Leslie’s passing, see the tributes from celebrities below.

Viola Davis

“Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but the fondest memories of you while filming The Help,” tweeted Viola Davis following the news of her costar’s passing. “I’d never been in the presence of anyone who loved life and people as much as you. Your heart was as big as your humor. You lived. You took up space. You were present. Rest well!”

Ellen DeGeneres

“I just heard about Leslie Jordan,” tweeted Ellen Degeneres. “This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends.”

George Takei

George Takei was one of the first major stars to mourn Leslie Jordan. “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film,” tweeted the Star Trek alum and Leslie’s fellow LGBTQ+ icon. “The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

Lynda Carter

Though Leslie’s IMDB is full of star-making credits – from Will & Grace to The Help to Call Me Kat to American Horror Story (and even a role in Jason Goes TO Hell: The Final Friday) – some may have come to Leslie from his series of videos that he posted throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns. Dubbed “the Ideal quarantine companion” by The New Yorker, helping people to make it through the uncertainty of those first few months.

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos,” tweeted Lyndia Carter following news of his death. “What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Loni Love

“The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co-hosted The Talk,” tweeted Loni Love, who shared two photos of her alongside her friend and former co-host. ”Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you.

Billy Eichner

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The official account of RuPaul’s Drag Race tweeted a photo of the time that Leslie Jordan was on the show, along with a touching message. “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”

Patrick Starr

Following the news of Leslie’s death, makeup artist and YouTuber Patrick Starr tweeted, “Rest in paradise to an icon and national treasure, Leslie Jordan.” While sharing a video of Leslie, Patrick added, “Rest in peace to an incredible legend that will live on forever, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and unforgettable memories you gave us

Marle Matlin

“I’m so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan’s passing,” tweeted Marlee Matlin. “He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie.”

