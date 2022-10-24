Dylan McDermott Reacts To ‘AHS’ Co-Star Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘We Lost A Great One’

No one was a bigger fan of Dylan McDermott than Leslie Jordan. Leslie declared that he was starting a “fan club” for Dylan, 60, back in 2020, and Dylan surprised Leslie for his 66th birthday with a virtual appearance on Tamron Hall‘s talk show the following year. Sadly, Leslie tragically died at the age of 67 on October 24. The actor and comedian reportedly crashed his car into a building after appearing to suffer a medical emergency, TMZ reported.

Dylan, who starred alongside Leslie in season 9 of American Horror Story, was among the celebrities to honor Leslie with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Dylan shared the video from when Leslie declared himself the founder of Dylan’s fan club, and included a beautiful message to Leslie.

“We lost a great one today. @thelesliejordan was a wonderful friend to me,” Dylan wrote. “Leslie and I met on American Horror Story and made each other laugh. We talked on the phone recently about doing another show together as twin brothers. He truly was my brother. Love you Leslie. I will miss you dearly.”

Leslie made his love for Dylan known on Instagram during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when Leslie warmed the hearts of millions with his endearing content. “It is with great fanfare that I’d like to announce the formation of the Dylan McDermott fan club for middle-aged gay men,” Leslie announced in a video from April 11, 2020. “I Leslie Jordan plan to be listed as the founder and guiding light. I’m actually the only member right now but interest has been expressed, and we’re working on a poster,” the Will & Grace star hilariously added.

In April 2021, Leslie was on The Tamron Hall Show praising Dylan, when Dylan gave Leslie an epic “birthday surprise” by popping into the interview virtually. “Oh my gosh it’s the best birthday ever!” Leslie said with a giant smile on his face. Dylan showed Leslie that he had a copy of Leslie’s book. Dylan called the book “incredible,” as Leslie informed Dylan about the fan club.

Ryan Murphy, the creator of AHS which both Dylan and Leslie appeared on, previously shared that he was working on a project that would feature both actors. HollywoodLife spoke to Dylan in an EXCLUSIVE interview in May 2020 and we asked about the status of Ryan’s project.

“Can you believe it? Ryan put up two Instagrams of Leslie and I in the last week alone. I think he’s excited about it,” the Hollywood actor told us. “I think it’s just a home run. Leslie and I together… That’s gonna be a great show no matter what.”