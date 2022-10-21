Lady Gaga Rocks Ripped Fishnet Stockings & Ghostly Makeup To Dom Perignon Event

Grammy-winner and fashion icon Lady Gaga, 36, channeled her inner goth goddess in a little black dress and dark eyeshadow while promoting her recent collaboration with the champagne brand, Dom Perignon on Oct. 20. The “Rain On Me” songstress rocked the monochromatic ensemble with long leather gloves, her staple Pleaser boots, ripped fishnets, and a single silver pendant necklace. Her platinum blonde tresses were styled in a futuristic topknot with her bangs placed on the sides of her face. Notably, the Haus Labs founder even sported ghostly makeup for the night on the town.

Other notable celebrities at the event included model Cindy Bruna, 28, musician Anderson .Paak, 36, Dom Perignon’s Chef de Cave Vincent Chaperon, and Baywatch actress Alexandra Daddario, 36. Gaga posed with Vincent, Cindy, and others throughout the night before she stepped into the DJ booth to play some tunes for the crowd. In a fan-made video, the “Bad Romance” hitmaker was seen dancing and mixing music next to DJ HANA. “Lady Gaga with @hanatruly last night at the @domperignonofficial private event She’s having the time of her life – DJ Gaga is the ONE,” they captioned the post. And although she did not sing that night, she was seen holding a microphone likely giving a speech.

Dom Perignon and Lady Gaga collaboration includes a bottle of Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2008 Lady Gaga Limited Edition that was made just for the holiday season. The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Sept. 21 to share a video of the stunning raven-hued bottle with pink metallic wrap. “The latest limited edition bottle from my collaboration with @domperignonofficial will be available worldwide on October 1! #DomPérignon #DomPérignonxLadyGaga Enjoy responsibly,” Gaga captioned the post. This is also not the first Dom x Gaga bottle created, in April she shared a video of the Dom Pérignon Luminous bottle.

Gaga’s appearance at the Sheats-Goldstein Residence comes about one month after the blonde beauty closed-out her “Chromatica Ball” tour on Sept. 17. Unfortunately due to bad weather the music icon was not able to complete her final show in Miami. “I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment, I love you. Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe,” she captioned the photo of herself crying that night.

The A Star Is Born actress was on her global tour from Jul. 17 to Sept. 17. after having to postpone the tour several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last few months the star showed off some of her sexy looks from the successful tour. “I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone who worked with me to build this show, and helped me express a vision of freedom and joy through music, dance, fashion, art and technology. I never thought I’d be on stage like this again,” Gaga captioned a photo on Jul. 19. Her next venture will be playing Harley Quinn in the upcoming Todd Phillips movie Joker: Folie à Deux.