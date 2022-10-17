Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Baby Bump In Tight Black Dress After Standing By Adam Levine: Photo

Behati Prinsloo looked totally gorgeous in a recent pair of selfies shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 16. The model, 34, rocked a tight black dress as she stuck out her baby bump for the pair of mirror photos, before she and her husband Adam Levine, 43, have their third child together.

Behati and Adam already have two daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4. The pair announced that they were expecting their third child with Behati posting a selfie showing off her baby bump in September. With two daughters, a source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they were hoping for a baby boy. “Adam absolutely adores his daughters and he loves being a girl dad more than anything in the world. He would be thrilled either way, and of course he just wants the baby to be healthy. But deep down Adam is really hoping it might be a boy this time around,” they said.

The Victoria’s Secret model shared the photos a few weeks after multiple women alleged that her husband had sent them flirtatious text messages. One model Sumner Stroh was the first to speak out, claiming that she’d had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Adam has denied cheating on his wife, but did acknowledge that he “crossed the line.” In Behati’s first photo on her Instagram after the scandal, she posted a shot of herself flashing her middle finger at the camera.

Since the women came forward, Adam and Behati have been seen out and about together on multiple occasions, including with their daughters, and it’s clear that the model has stuck by her husband’s side amid the scandal. Sources close to the pair have revealed to HollywoodLife that the “Moves Like Jagger” singer has been so thankful that she’s stayed behind him through it all, including planning a romantic getaway for the two of them. Another insider explained how happy Adam was to not lose his family. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much and he has been a nervous wreck these past couple of days because the thought of losing his family is unbearable to him,” they said.