Behati Prinsloo Returns To Instagram With Cryptic Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal

Behati's silent message posted via Instagram stories on Friday, October 14, spoke volumes after Adam's September scandal.

October 14, 2022 5:09PM EDT
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine, right, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2015
Santa Barbara, CA - Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo look happy together amid the cheating scandal while out as a family in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seen running errands this morning in Montecito. The Maroon 5 singer has recently been accused of cheating, but he has only said that he "crossed a line" in direct messages. Pictured: Adam Levine,Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5487645 210922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Adam Levine’s pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo seemingly clapped back after the uproar surrounding her husband’s flirting via DM scandal. Behati, 34, took to Instagram stories on Friday, October 14 to post a sassy photo with a cryptic meaning. The uncaptioned pic, per E! News, showed the supermodel on a Victoria’s Secret runway, sticking her tongue out and extending her middle finger for the camera. In the scorching pic, she wore sexy Daisy Dukes, black tights, and a black top with a long necklace. The model wore her hair down and finished the wild look with strappy red stilettos.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 9, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Shutterstock)

Behati’s return to social media follows a firestorm over the Maroon 5 singer’s alleged flirtations with various women, starting with influencer Sumner Stroh, 22. Just days after Behati announced on September 15 that she is pregnant again with the singer, 43, Sumner took to TikTok to drop a bomb and claimed that Adam had asked her via DM if she was “cool” with him naming the new baby — get ready for this — Sumner. “DEAD serious,” he alleged wrote. After “ripping the band-aid off,” in the viral video, as Sumner called the revelations, three other women came forward with similar accusations against Adam.

For his part, Adam made an apology via social media, admitting to “poor judgment” and “inappropriate” behavior but denying a full-fledged affair. Behati dropped off social media following her baby bump photo in September, only appearing again on October 14 with the eyebrow raising new pic.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in Santa Barbara, California, following his September DM scandal. (Backgrid)

But the longtime couple, who are parents to children Dusty, six, and Gio, four, seemed relatively unfazed by the entire incident, and continued to make appearances as a united front with their children following the scandal. And when Saturday Night Live lampooned Adam over his breathy DMs in a season opener skit, a source told us that he wasn’t amused — especially since it could potentially affect his wife.

Behati Prinsloo
Behati Prinsloo (Shutterstock)

“The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in an October 4 report. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much. He just wants this to all be behind them.”

