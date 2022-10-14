Behati Prinsloo Returns To Instagram With Cryptic Post After Adam Levine DM Scandal

Adam Levine’s pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo seemingly clapped back after the uproar surrounding her husband’s flirting via DM scandal. Behati, 34, took to Instagram stories on Friday, October 14 to post a sassy photo with a cryptic meaning. The uncaptioned pic, per E! News, showed the supermodel on a Victoria’s Secret runway, sticking her tongue out and extending her middle finger for the camera. In the scorching pic, she wore sexy Daisy Dukes, black tights, and a black top with a long necklace. The model wore her hair down and finished the wild look with strappy red stilettos.

Behati’s return to social media follows a firestorm over the Maroon 5 singer’s alleged flirtations with various women, starting with influencer Sumner Stroh, 22. Just days after Behati announced on September 15 that she is pregnant again with the singer, 43, Sumner took to TikTok to drop a bomb and claimed that Adam had asked her via DM if she was “cool” with him naming the new baby — get ready for this — Sumner. “DEAD serious,” he alleged wrote. After “ripping the band-aid off,” in the viral video, as Sumner called the revelations, three other women came forward with similar accusations against Adam.

For his part, Adam made an apology via social media, admitting to “poor judgment” and “inappropriate” behavior but denying a full-fledged affair. Behati dropped off social media following her baby bump photo in September, only appearing again on October 14 with the eyebrow raising new pic.

But the longtime couple, who are parents to children Dusty, six, and Gio, four, seemed relatively unfazed by the entire incident, and continued to make appearances as a united front with their children following the scandal. And when Saturday Night Live lampooned Adam over his breathy DMs in a season opener skit, a source told us that he wasn’t amused — especially since it could potentially affect his wife.

“The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in an October 4 report. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much. He just wants this to all be behind them.”