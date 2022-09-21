Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Smile In New Photos With Daughter Amid Flirting Scandal

Adam Levine, 43, and Behati Prinsloo, 34, looked like they were enjoying quality time together despite the headline-making alleged cheating scandal they’ve been involved in. The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria’s Secret model were recently photographed walking outside with one of their two daughters and another person and flashed big smiles to the camera. Behati, who is pregnant with her and Adam’s third child, held the tot’s hand as her baby bump peeked through the bottom of her sleeveless crop top.

Adam and Behati’s latest outing comes one day after they were first spotted out and about after the scandal made headlines. They looked happy that time too as they picked up their two children, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 4, up from school near their home in Montecito, CA. Behati once again showed off her pregnancy glow during the outing and wore a white t-shirt as Adam wore a red shirt and shorts.

Perhaps the happiness between Adam and Behati is because the musician denied having an affair after OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh accused him of having one with her for a year. She made a video of her explaining the situation and it included a series of screenshots of direct messages allegedly from Adam during his marriage with Behati. Sumner claimed he “manipulated” her into thinking his marriage was over and it led to them continuing their alleged relationship.

Once the video went viral, Adam took to his Instagram story to clear the air and give his side of the story. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air, ” he began on his Instagram Story on Sept. 20. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate,” he continued. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”