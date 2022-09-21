Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Smile In New Photos With Daughter Amid Flirting Scandal

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were photographed happily walking outside with one of their two daughters, just one day after the former admitted to using 'poor judgment when speaking' to anyone other than the latter.

September 21, 2022 10:00PM EDT
Adam Levine, right, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2015
Santa Barbara, CA - Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo look happy together amid the cheating scandal while out as a family in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seen running errands this morning in Montecito. The Maroon 5 singer has recently been accused of cheating, but he has only said that he "crossed a line" in direct messages. Pictured: Adam Levine,Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5487645 210922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Adam Levine, 43, and Behati Prinsloo, 34, looked like they were enjoying quality time together despite the headline-making alleged cheating scandal they’ve been involved in. The Maroon 5 singer and the Victoria’s Secret model were recently photographed walking outside with one of their two daughters and another person and flashed big smiles to the camera. Behati, who is pregnant with her and Adam’s third child, held the tot’s hand as her baby bump peeked through the bottom of her sleeveless crop top.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Daughter
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo with their daughter. (BACKGRID)

Adam and Behati’s latest outing comes one day after they were first spotted out and about after the scandal made headlines. They looked happy that time too as they picked up their two children, Dusty Rose, 4, and Gio Grace, 4, up from school near their home in Montecito, CA. Behati once again showed off her pregnancy glow during the outing and wore a white t-shirt as Adam wore a red shirt and shorts.

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Daughter
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter having fun on Sept. 21. (BACKGRID)

Perhaps the happiness between Adam and Behati is because the musician denied having an affair after OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh accused him of having one with her for a year. She made a video of her explaining the situation and it included a series of screenshots of direct messages allegedly from Adam during his marriage with Behati. Sumner claimed he “manipulated” her into thinking his marriage was over and it led to them continuing their alleged relationship.

Once the video went viral, Adam took to his Instagram story to clear the air and give his side of the story. “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air, ” he began on his Instagram Story on Sept. 20. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate,” he continued. “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

