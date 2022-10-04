Adam Levine ‘Unimpressed’ By ‘SNL’ Skit & Finds It ‘Disrespectful’ To Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

It’s been nearly a month since Adam Levine, 43, was first accused of sending racy DM’s to Instagram model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations publicly on social media. And just as the scandal was about to die down, SNL brought it right back to center stage on their Oct. 1 show, where they included a hilarious DM Game Show sketch that featured Adam as a contestant who was trying to win a prize by NOT sending explicit DM’s to anyone. Although the audiences got a laugh at the whole bit, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the Maroon 5 frontman — whose supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child, definitely did not!

“Adam was in Las Vegas this past weekend performing with his band, so he did not see the ‘SNL’ skit live, but he did watch a minute of it online before stopping,” a source told us. “He feels the same about this that he does about the other memes and jokes that have been going around about it. He does not think it is funny and he thinks that it is disrespectful to Behati. He is unimpressed and, of course, he is still embarrassed. He just wants this to all blow over and wants his fans to just focus on his music, not his personal life.”

As HollywoodLife reported, Adam released a statement following Sumner’s bombshell accusations accusing Adam of having a physical affair with her for a year. In the statement that he posted to his Instagram story, Adam apologized for the whole incident but said that he did not actually cheat. As four other women came forward and shared DM’s sent to them by Adam, the internet exploded with a flurry of memes that poked fun at Adam’s cheesy texting style. According to our source, “Adam is definitely feeling the aftershock of the whole situation and he is quite embarrassed by all of it.”

“Aside from the fact that this could have cost him the one thing in life that he loves more than anything, which is his marriage to Behati, Adam is super bothered by the memes that have come from this,” the source said.”His marriage to Behati is his only concern right now and he is doing everything possible to show her that she is the only one for him.” Coincidentally, after his DM’s leaked, Adam changed his Instagram main photo and changed the setting to prevent fans from commenting on posts.

On Sept. 24, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Adam had “upped” his husband and daddy duties to soothe over Behati’s worries, adding that he was “thankful” that she stayed with him. “The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider said at the time. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much and he has been a nervous wreck these past couple of days because the thought of losing his family is unbearable to him. He just wants this to all be behind them.”