Adam Levine 'Unimpressed' By 'SNL' Skit & Finds It 'Disrespectful' To Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo

'SNL' hilariously mocked Adam Levine's recent DM cheating scandal on their latest show, but HL has learned that he did not find it funny!

October 4, 2022
Adan Levine
Adam Levine, right, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2015
Santa Barbara, CA - Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo look happy together amid the cheating scandal while out as a family in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seen running errands this morning in Montecito. The Maroon 5 singer has recently been accused of cheating, but he has only said that he "crossed a line" in direct messages. Pictured: Adam Levine,Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5487645 210922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: DFree/Shutterstock

It’s been nearly a month since Adam Levine, 43, was first accused of sending racy DM’s to Instagram model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations publicly on social media. And just as the scandal was about to die down, SNL brought it right back to center stage on their Oct. 1 show, where they included a hilarious DM Game Show sketch that featured Adam as a contestant who was trying to win a prize by NOT sending explicit DM’s to anyone. Although the audiences got a laugh at the whole bit, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the Maroon 5 frontman — whose supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, is pregnant with their third child, definitely did not!

 

SNL
A new cast member on ‘SNL’ gave his best Adam Levine impression during a DM Game Show skit on the show’s Oct. 1, 2022, episode. (courtesy of NBC)

“Adam was in Las Vegas this past weekend performing with his band, so he did not see the ‘SNL’ skit live, but he did watch a minute of it online before stopping,” a source told us. “He feels the same about this that he does about the other memes and jokes that have been going around about it. He does not think it is funny and he thinks that it is disrespectful to Behati. He is unimpressed and, of course, he is still embarrassed. He just wants this to all blow over and wants his fans to just focus on his music, not his personal life.”

Adam Levine Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine’s pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo has stood by his side after the DM cheating scandal. (Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock)

As HollywoodLife reported, Adam released a statement following Sumner’s bombshell accusations accusing Adam of having a physical affair with her for a year. In the statement that he posted to his Instagram story, Adam apologized for the whole incident but said that he did not actually cheat. As four other women came forward and shared DM’s sent to them by Adam, the internet exploded with a flurry of memes that poked fun at Adam’s cheesy texting style. According to our source, “Adam is definitely feeling the aftershock of the whole situation and he is quite embarrassed by all of it.”

“Aside from the fact that this could have cost him the one thing in life that he loves more than anything, which is his marriage to Behati, Adam is super bothered by the memes that have come from this,” the source said.”His marriage to Behati is his only concern right now and he is doing everything possible to show her that she is the only one for him.” Coincidentally, after his DM’s leaked, Adam changed his Instagram main photo and changed the setting to prevent fans from commenting on posts.

On Sept. 24, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Adam had “upped” his husband and daddy duties to soothe over Behati’s worries, adding that he was “thankful” that she stayed with him. “The last thing that he ever wants is for her to be stressed out during her pregnancy and he feels so awful that this is happening,” the insider said at the time. “Adam knows how close he came to losing everything and he is so incredibly thankful that she has not run away from him over this. He loves Behati and his kids so much and he has been a nervous wreck these past couple of days because the thought of losing his family is unbearable to him. He just wants this to all be behind them.”

