Adam Levine & Armie Hammer’s Viral DM’s Mocked On ‘SNL’s ‘Send Something Normal’ Sketch

Adam Levine‘s “bad” Instagram DMs to OnlyFans model Sumner Stroh were front and center on Saturday Night Live’s season opener. Mikey Day played the Maroon 5 singer in the hilarious ‘Say Something Normal’ game show sketch, which was lead by none other than the episode’s host Miles Teller. James Austin Johnson played fellow bad texter Armie Hammer in the sketch, alongside Bowen Yang as himself and Kenan Thompson as a professor, who were also put to the test.

it’s time for everyone’s favorite game show:

send something normal #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/LGLbDvSzDI — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2022

Mikey’s Adam seemed fully aware of his behavior, noting, “I was bad” as he wagged his finger at the camera. Miles then introduced James’ Armie and his “involuntary career change” (there have been reports he’s selling time shares in the Cayman Islands following allegations of his cannibalism fantasies revealed through leaked, explicit messages sent to women. James’ Armie, however, seemed ready for his re-introduction to Hollywood. “Can I get a big ‘welcome back to Hollywood’ round of applause?” he asked the audience. Miles quickly shut him down, saying, “no you may not,” before getting to the first ask of the night.

“Okay, Adam — how are you going to respond to this woman’s DM? ‘Hey Adam! Huge fan. Love your music!’,” Miles posed as Mikey’s Adam got thinking. “Mmm okay. Tough call. Can I see her most liked vacation photo?” he inquired to an annoyed Miles, who put a bikini photo of the woman up on the screen. As Mikey’s Adam began rubbing his hands together, Miles retorted, “Seems like that couldn’t possibly help but sure. Gotta say, don’t love that hand motion.”

“Okay. Okay. I have my answer,” Mikey’s Adam interjected, referencing the real Adam’s viral messages. “Gonna kick things off with a, ‘Hooly Moly’ but I got three more though! ‘Hooooolly moooly’, ‘Holy Crap’ ‘Your body is making my penis smile’,” he added as a buzzer went off. “You almost had it there Adam,” Miles said with heavy sarcasm in his voice before moving onto James’ Armie.

“Armie Hammer — it’s your turn to respond. Your message is, ‘Hey Armie, hope you’ree doing okay’,” Miles shared, showing the direct message on the big screen. Before answering, James’ Armie had a message to get off his chest. “Look, I know there’s been a lot of talk on me in the press but I’ve done a lot of work on myself and I’ve changed,” he said, before getting to his message. “I want to break open your bones and suck out the marrow,” he suggested, prompting Miles to also give him a buzzer.