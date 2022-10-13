Kim Kardashian’s Exes Kanye & Ray J Unite To Support Candace Owens At Doc Premiere: Photos

Kanye West and Ray J shocked fans when they posed for photos together at the premiere of Candace Owens’ documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd & The Rise of BLM, in Nashville. Although the two reportedly “kept their distance from each other”, according to Page Six, they were both in attendance to support Candace at her anti-Black Lives Matter event. Due to Kanye and Ray J’s mutual history with Kim Kardashian, the men have not gotten along in the past, so their joint red carpet appearance was quite surprising.

Candace has publicly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement on a number of occasions, and Kanye proved that he shared her viewpoint when he wore a White Lives Matter shirt during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Candace and Kanye posed for photos together in their matching shirts, going public with their unexpected friendship. Since then, Candace has publicly defended Kanye amidst his shocking and controversial behavior. She even publicly came to his defense after he posted horrific anti-Semitic messages on Twitter, which led to his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended.

Meanwhile, Kanye and Ray J have not been shy about their beef with one another, having publicly feuded in the past. In 2021, Kanye had Kim’s back amidst drama with Ray J, which played out on The Kardashians in April. Ray J previously claimed to have a second sex tape of himself and Kim, and Kanye met up with him to retrieve the hard drive with the alleged footage. Kim was always insistent that a second tape didn’t exist, which she said was confirmed once she saw what was actually on the hard drive. Meanwhile, Ray J claimed that the story being pushed on The Kardashians was “all lies.”

In recent months, though, Kanye has been publicly bashing the Kardashians on various occasions, just like Ray J has done over the years. In fact, in September, after one of Kanye’s social media rants about Kim and her family, Ray J jumped in with his own disses. In his comments, he claimed that Kris Jenner “masterminded” the release of his and Kim’s sex tape, an allegation he has stood by for years. Perhaps these two have more in common than they previously thought.