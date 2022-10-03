Kristin Cavallari Rocks Strapless White Bikini While Taking A Dip In The Ocean: Photos

Kristin Cavallari, 35, rocked a sexy white bikini on her recent trip to Los Cabos, Mexico on Oct. 2. The TV personality and cookbook author walked on the beach and took a dip in the ocean while wearing her bikini by Eres on Sunday. Kristin’s bikini top was a strapless bandeau that featured a mini cut-out in the front, leaving little to the imagination. Her swimsuit bottoms were also just as sexy, as they were a pair of thong bottoms.

While she strolled on the beach, The Hills star wore her blonde tresses down for the perfect beach look. However, when she went for a swim, Kristin opted to put her locks up with a white hair clip to avoid wetting her perfect hair. And although she kept her look minimal, she didn’t forget to accessorize! Kristin rocked a pair of cute gold earrings while on her holiday.

Her friend and hairstylist, Justin Anderson, was also spotted with Kristin for the much-needed vacation. Justin went shirtless for his swim and wore a pair of blue and pink swim trunks. The blonde bombshell even shared a selfie in almost the exact same look on her Instagram that same day. She captioned the photo, “Mexico reset.” Kristin dressed up her Instagram look a bit more with a straw beach hat, and gold necklace that was not pictured when she was swimming.

Kristin’s Cabo trip comes almost two weeks after she revealed the cover her latest cookbook, Truly Simple, which she shared on Instagram. She captioned the post, “I’m so excited to reveal the cover of Truly Simple! It’ll be out in April but you can pre-order today (link in bio). This one is all about quick, easy meals for those crazy weeknights running around. Can’t wait to share with y’all!” Truly Simple will be the Laguna Beach star’s fourth book since her first one was released in 2016. She wrote the books True Comfort, True Roots, and Balancing in Heels.

She first became famous when she appeared on the reality TV show, Laguna Beach, in 2004. Kristin also starred in The Hills from 2006 to 2010 alongside celebs Lauren Conrad, 36, Heidi Montag, 36, and Audrina Patridge, 37. And these days when Kristin is not vacationing in Mexico or writing cookbooks, she is hosting her hit podcast Back to the Beach with former Laguna Beach costar Stephen Colletti, 36.