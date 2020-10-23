Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Reveal The Real Reason Why They Feuded During ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion

During their ‘Laguna Beach’ reunion, Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad shed some new light into why it appeared they were always feuding and shooting each other nasty looks.

Ah the glory of editing! Laguna Beach was one of the first big “reality” shows, and the stars of the MTV “unscripted” drama came together for a an online reunion that was released on Oct. 23. The cast shared how some of the most infamous scenes and feuds were hardly “real.” When asked by the moderator if there were any storylines that annoyed the cast about how they were portrayed through editing, star Kristin Cavallari was quick to reveal, “I mean, how much time do we have? Too soon, I’m triggered!”

Kristin, 33, described a scene that aired on the show where it appeared she was giving nasty looks towards co-star and show nemesis Lauren Conrad, 34, even though LC was nowhere in the vicinity. “There was one time that they had me walking down the street — they had a producer on the other side of the street and they were, like, ‘Just look at her,’” Kristin explained. “She was, like, giving me these dirty faces and I’m, like, ‘Oh, my God, look at her!’ Of course they made it seem like I was looking at Lauren being like, ‘Oh, my God.’ We had no idea what was going on!”

“Now we get it. We know how reality TV works. It’s totally different now. That’s what made it what it was,” the Very Cavallari star added. Kristin also explained how as teens, it was challenging to film things out of order or reshoot scenes, as it didn’t seem as “real.” “We did a lot of pick up scenes where it was definitely out of order. We had to pretend that prom just happened. ‘No wait, prom is about to happen’ and you’re like ‘wait, I’m so confused.

While Lauren and then later Kristin went on to star in the spinoff The Hills, don’t expect to see LC on reality TV anytime soon. A fan asked if any of the cast members would return to reality TV, and Lauren cooly said “I’m good.” Kristen explained, “I feel like I was just on reality TV. I just ended my show a few months ago. So I did (return), so that’s a yes,” about her E! reality series Very Cavallari.

The Laguna Beach cast got together for more than just reminiscing. They wanted to get the word out about the importance of voting in the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election. The group partnered with Headcount.org to get fans registered and check their voting status. With the election only 11 days away, the site also allows fans to find out how to vote early or by mail, as well as finding their polling place should they wish to do it in person on election day. If there’s still time to register in your state, you can do it below: