Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She Almost Didn’t Post Viral Bikini Photo

Kristin Cavallari, 35, is proud of her body, but even she has reservations when it comes to showing it off to the world. After sharing a cheeky bikini snap showing off her toned derriere to Instagram, the reality star revealed she had initially decided to hold it back for a few days due to some potential mom-shaming worries. Speaking to the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, July 19, she came forward with her concerns.

“I did sit on that photo for a few days,” Kristin admitted. “Because I knew if I just threw it up and was like, ‘Buns out,’ people were gonna be like, ‘You’re a mother! What the hell is wrong with you!'” But after considering the situation, she came to the conclusion that she just didn’t care if mom-shamers came for her in the end. “F**k it, I’m gonna post it,” Kristin declared. “I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I should be ashamed of my body or have to hide it.”

The Laguna Beach alum ultimately reached her decision due in part to all the work she’s been putting in with her new exercise routine. “I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made,” she wrote in her Instagram post. “I don’t even recognizde the girl in those other 2 photos…and no, I never had an eating disorder…that was purely stress.”

View Related Gallery Hailey Baldwin, Jennifer Lopez & More Stars In Black & White Bikinis -- See Photos Hailey Baldwin Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 12 Jun 2017 No Poland***No Austria***No Russia***No Italy***No Switzerland<br> Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned physique as she hits the waves in high-cut bikini in Miami with Hailey Baldwin

Speaking to Us Weekly, the TV personality revealed how she had made a decision to put on weight and muscle in a way that was healthy for her. “I’ve been working out with a trainer for four or five months,” she explained. “He has me lifting very heavy weights. I’ve put on a lot of muscle weight, and I’m proud of that.”

Kristin had previously admitted to feeling “shocked” at how thin she was, which is why she now works to fit in consistent routines and prioritizes maintaining muscle instead of the numbers on a scale. She rarely drinks alcohol, eats healthily, and loves to spend a half-hour on her VersaClimber in addition to the exercise her personal trainer has laid out for her.

But it’s not all work and no play for The Hills star. Kristin recently returned from her Hamptons vacation, where she shared another photo of herself rocking a sexy black cutout bikini while throwing up the peace sign. It’s obvious her hard work is paying off, and Kristin is proud of her “strong” body, despite fears of what “mom-shamers” may have to say.