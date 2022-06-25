Kristin Cavallari Wears Sexy Black Bikini With Cutout On Hamptons Vacation: Photo

Kristin Cavallari treated her 4 million followers to a gorgeous selfie to kick off the summer. The Laguna Beach alum, 35, took to her Instagram on Saturday, June 25 to share an incredible photo of herself rocking a tiny black bikini. Throwing up the peace sign and leaning against a wall, Kristin set temperatures soaring with the sassy snap, which she simply captioned, “good morning.”

The jaw-dropping post comes after the reality star slammed MTV for not including Audrina Patridge in its recently announced reboot of The Hills, called The Hills: Next Gen. “That’s definitely a slap in the face,” Kristin said, while co-hosting E! News’ Daily Pop. “I would be a little butt hurt about that too.”

Audrina, who starred in the original series from 2006 until 2010 and in the sequel, The Hills: New Beginnings, from 2019 to 2020, had already spoken out about MTV’s decision to start a new show featuring an entirely new cast. “I can’t believe they’re doing this, to be honest. We were all kind of shocked,” she said during an interview with TalkShopLive. “Especially because on The Hills: New Beginnings, we had a cast of 14 and it was actually really hard to film because there were so many people and so many things going on.”

“I’m a little bummed out about it but I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image,” Audrina continued. “And we’re not in our twenties anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense ’cause they’re going to be carefree and wild.”

Meanwhile, Kristin recently revealed she is trying to focus on herself and her children, as she shares 9-year-old Camden Cutler, 7-year-old Jaxon Cutler, and 6-year-old Saylor Cutler with her ex Jay Cutler. “Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward,” Kristin said in an interview on The Bellas Podcast on April 27. “And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter.”