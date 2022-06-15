Kristin Cavallari Slams MTV’s Plans For ‘The Hills’ Reboot: ‘A Slap In The Face’

Kristin Cavallari revealed what she thought about her former co-star Audrina Patridge's 'shocked' reaction to MTV's upcoming show, 'The Hills: Next Gen,' during a recent television appearance.

By:
June 15, 2022 6:02PM EDT
Kristin Cavallari
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari, 35, doesn’t blame Audrina Patridge for being “a little bummed out” about MTV’s plans for a The Hills reboot without her. The former star of the original reality show admitted she thinks it’s “a slap in the face” for her former co-star to not be a part of the new show, which is called The Hills: Next Gen, and will focus on a new generation of young adults.
That’s definitely a slap in the face,” Kristin said about Audrina’s previous reaction to the reboot, while co-hosting E! News’ Daily Pop. “I would be a little butt hurt about that too.”

Kristin’s comments come after Audrina revealed she was “shocked” about the reboot, during a video interview with TalkShopLive. “I can’t believe they’re doing this, to be honest. We were all kind of shocked,” she said. “Especially because on The Hills: New Beginnings, we had a cast of 14 and it was actually really hard to film because there were so many people and so many things going on.”

Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari poses at an MTV event. ( Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I’m a little bummed out about it but I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image,” she continued. “And we’re not in our twenties anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense ’cause they’re going to be carefree and wild.”

Audrina may be onto something. Kristin also said she thinks it sounds like “a totally different show” and doesn’t think they should call it The Hills if that’s the case. “If they’re getting an entirely new cast, how are you even going to call it The Hills?” she asked.

'The Hills' cast
The original cast of ‘The Hills’, which featured Audrina. (Everett Collection)

Audrina was one of the main stars of the original The Hills from 2006 until 2010 and again on the sequel, The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019 and 2020. Kristin, who started off on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, was also on both shows, but not as long or as much. She starred in The Hills from 2009 until 2010 and was a special guest on two episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings. She also had her own reality show, Very Cavallari, on E! from 2018 until 2020.

