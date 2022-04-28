Kristin Cavallari Admits She’s ‘Really Closed That Chapter’ With Ex Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since Laguna Beach, and now she’s speaking out about her feelings on her divorce from ex Jay Cutler. “Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward,” Kristin said in an interview on The Bellas Podcast with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on April 27. “And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter.” The reality icon said that she also wanted to ensure that she’s “fully healed” before starting anything serious with someone new.

“I feel like I’ve grown up the most that I have in the last two years because I’ve essentially been on my own,” she explained. “Really, for the last year I haven’t dated. I mean, I’ve gone on a couple dates, but, like, nothing major.” Kristin’s “couple of dates” likely referred at least in part to rumors that she was seeing comedian Jeff Dye and was also linked to Chase Rice.

The Uncommon James designer, 35, and ex NFL star, 38, were married for seven years and together for 10 before they announced their split in April 2020. At the time, they released a joint statement saying that they have “respect” for each other. “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the statement announced. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of,” the statement, posted April 26, 2020, read. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

But the split wasn’t as amicable as it initially sounded, and in October of 2021 Kristin scathingly called her relationship with Jay “toxic.” Still, they’ve moved forward in a good faith attempt to co-parent with as little conflict as possible. The duo had three children in quick succession during their marriage — 9-year-old Camden Cutler, 7-year-old Jaxon Cutler, and 6-year-old Saylor Cutler.