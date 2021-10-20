Kristin Cavallari Calls Jay Cutler Relationship ‘Toxic’: Why I ‘Had To Break It Off’

Kristin Cavallari revealed in a new interview why she broke off her ‘toxic’ relationship from ex-husband Jay Cutler after 10 years of marriage.

Kristin Cavallari, 34, tried to keep her marriage alive to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, 38, but ultimately, the relationship became too “toxic” for her to stick around. During a recent appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast, Kristin revealed her split from Jay was “such a roller coaster,” but that it was ultimately the “best decision” she ever made.

“There’s been times over the last 18 months where I’m like, ‘Is this the right decision?’” Kristin told Kaitlyn on the show. “Jay [and] I actually went on a couple of dates like months and months and months ago […] but then I was like … it’s not there for me anymore.” The mother-of-three went on, “The thing with Jay is, we aren’t getting our divorce because of love lost, right, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other.”

“And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off,” Kristin continued. “But that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.’”

Kristin and Jay announced their divorce in April 2020 after six years of marriage. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” Kristin wrote at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

Jay made headlines recently after being linked to one of Kristin’s pals, country singer Jana Kramer, 37. After one of Jay and Jana’s public outings together, a source told HL exclusively in early September that Kristin felt “betrayed” by her friend for dating her ex-husband, adding that the two were no longer speaking.

Later reports revealed that the Uncommon James founder no longer cared about about Jay and Jana’s relationship as she focused her attention toward a new flame, country singer Chase Rice, 36. “It’s only been about two months,” a source told HL on August 31. “It’s very new still.” TMZ initially reported that the duo were set up by mutual friends.