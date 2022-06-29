Kristin Cavallari Reveals She ‘Put On A Lot Of Weight’ & Is ‘Proud’ Of It: ‘Shocked At How Thin I Was’

Kristin Cavallari admitted that she has a new workout regiment that helped gain weight “in a good way,” in a new interview with Us Weekly. The 35-year-old TV personality opened up about her exercise routine and how she decided to put on weight and muscle in a healthy way. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she explained. “I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”

Kristin admitted to feeling “shocked at how thin” she was, and her size is part of why she aims to have “consistency” in her workout routine. “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away,” she explained. Kristin also opened up about how she prioritizes maintaining muscle and doesn’t weigh herself. “I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

Other than speaking about the progress she’s made, the Feat Clothing founder also got into how her personal trainer helps her, including by pushing her to go further and lift weights. She also said that she likes to get a half-hour on her VersaClimber. Besides just the exercise, she said she likes to eat healthily and rarely drinks alcohol.

View Related Gallery Kristin Cavallari: Hot Pics Of 'The Hills' Star Through The Years Miami Beach Fl - July 24: La1_kristin Cavallari She Was Said to Be in the Midst of Planning Her Dream Wedding But Former Hills Star Kristin Cavallari Has Been Left Broken Hearted After Her Nfl Finance Jay Cutler Dumped Her According to Reports 'She Got Dumped ' a Source Told People 'She's Absolutely Devastated She Can't Believe This is Happening ' Split: Kristin Cavallari Pictured Last Tuesday is Reported to Have Been Dumped by Her FiancÃ Kristin Cavallari 'Devastated' After Being 'Dumped' by Nfl Player Fiancé Jay Cutler Kristin Cavallari 'UNDISCOVERED' FILM PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 23 AUG 2005

The Hills alum has shown off her progress with some of her recent photos, like when she posted a picture in a sexy, black cutout bikini during a Hamptons vacation, where she clearly looked like she had some toned muscles, in late June. She shared another awesome picture with her chiseled physique on display in a white bikini back in May!

Besides her workouts, it’s clearly been a very busy year for Kristin. She finalized her divorce from former NFL player Jay Cutler in June, after the couple announced that they were splitting up in April 2020. Kristin did admit that she’s ready to date again and get into a relationship after two years, this past April.