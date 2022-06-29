Kristin Cavallari Reveals She ‘Put On A Lot Of Weight’ & Is ‘Proud’ Of It: ‘Shocked At How Thin I Was’

The 'Laguna Beach' star opened up about wanting to gain more muscle and working out with a trainer in a new interview.

By:
June 29, 2022 4:12PM EDT
View gallery
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Kristin Cavallari MTV Movie and TV Awards Unscripted, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Jun 2022
Kristin Cavallari was seen looking amazing on her way to the AMA's . She wore a mauve colored dress with a high thigh slit , showing off her amazing legs. Her amazing ensemble consisted of an Attico Dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and jewelry from Grace Lee, Lady Grey, Via Saviene, and Uncommon James earrings. 22 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari. Photo credit: Astro/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716784_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari admitted that she has a new workout regiment that helped gain weight “in a good way,” in a new interview with Us Weekly. The 35-year-old TV personality opened up about her exercise routine and how she decided to put on weight and muscle in a healthy way. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she explained. “I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”

Kristin admitted to feeling “shocked at how thin” she was, and her size is part of why she aims to have “consistency” in her workout routine. “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away,” she explained. Kristin also opened up about how she prioritizes maintaining muscle and doesn’t weigh herself. “I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

Kristin said she was surprised at how thin she was before she started her workout routine. (Shutterstock)

Other than speaking about the progress she’s made, the Feat Clothing founder also got into how her personal trainer helps her, including by pushing her to go further and lift weights.  She also said that she likes to get a half-hour on her VersaClimber. Besides just the exercise, she said she likes to eat healthily and rarely drinks alcohol.

The Hills alum has shown off her progress with some of her recent photos, like when she posted a picture in a sexy, black cutout bikini during a Hamptons vacation, where she clearly looked like she had some toned muscles, in late June. She shared another awesome picture with her chiseled physique on display in a white bikini back in May!

Kristin admitted that she feels a lot better with her new workout routine. (Shutterstock)

Besides her workouts, it’s clearly been a very busy year for Kristin. She finalized her divorce from former NFL player Jay Cutler in June, after the couple announced that they were splitting up in April 2020. Kristin did admit that she’s ready to date again and get into a relationship after two years, this past April.

More From Our Partners

ad