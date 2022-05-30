Kristin Cavallari Rocks White Bikini On A ‘Sunny Sunday’: Photo

Kristin Cavallari, 35, had a fashionably sun-filled weekend! The former Laguna Beach star shared a photo of herself rocking a white stylish bikini and a tan bucket hat on Instagram on May 29. She had low pigtails in her hair under the hat and flashed a pretty smile to the camera as she posed in front of a pool that could be seen in the background.

The tan beauty also held a pair of sunglasses in one hand and appeared to not have any makeup on, in the pic. White lounge chairs were in back of her and gorgeous green trees that helped to show off the sunny weather for the day. She confirmed the rays in the caption for the post.

“Sunny Sunday ☀️,” she wrote. Once she shared the fun-loving photo, her fans were quick to compliment it in the comments section. “So beautiful!!! Love your bathing suit,” one fan wrote while another asked if she even ages. “Looking so fit and healthy,” a third pointed out while a fourth shared that she looked “amazing.”

Kristin’s latest social media pic comes after she spoke out about how she closed the chapter of her life with her ex-husband Jay Cutler. “Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward,” she said in an interview on The Bellas Podcast with Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on April 27. “And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter.”

She also talked about the importance of taking the time to heal before getting back into any kind of serious relationship. “I feel like I’ve grown up the most that I have in the last two years because I’ve essentially been on my own,” she explained. “Really, for the last year I haven’t dated. I mean, I’ve gone on a couple dates, but, like, nothing major.” Those “couple of dates” could have referred to the two men she’s been seen hanging out with since her divorce, which includes comedian Jeff Dye and Chase Rice.