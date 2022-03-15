Kristin Cavallari Rocks Sexy Black Bikini While Sipping On A Coconut Drink In Cabo

Kristen Cavallari looked sexy in a black string bikini as she soaked up the sun in Cabo and gave off some major spring break vibes.

Kristin Cavallari is giving some sexy spring break vibes from her vacation in Cabo. The TV personality sat on a marble table in front of a beautiful beach background. She posed holding herself up with one hand and a coconut cocktail in the other. She looked stunning in a black string bikini and completed her chic beach look with a fedora and a pair of sunglasses. Just two days ago the Laguna Beach star woke up to snow in Tennessee so the sand and sunshine in Cabo must be a great change of pace.

The reality TV star recently showed off an equally stunning bikini pic. She posed on the beach with a sexy lacy bikini top that is meant to look like a corset. She paired it with matching bikini bottoms as she modeled off her swimsuit as she took a cool, refreshing dip in the ocean.

She has been enjoying the single life since her split with Jay Cutler. She recently stepped back into the dating scene and has been spotted with country singer Chase Rice. The two looked so cute together that fans began to wonder if they were going to become exclusive. She recently cleared the air that she’s just having fun dating and isn’t looking for anything serious at the moment.

Her ex-husband Jay, however, has moved on. When news broke that he was dating Jana Kramer, she reportedly wasn’t bothered by it and doesn’t care who he dates. In fact, she has gotten to the point where she could open up about what led to the end of her marriage with Jay. “The thing with Jay is, we aren’t getting our divorce because of love lost, right, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other,” she said on the Off The Vine podcast.

She even called their marriage toxic. “And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off,” Kristin continued. “But that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.’”