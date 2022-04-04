See Pics

Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Make Out As She Reveals She’s Ready To Date Again

Tyler Cameron, Kristin Cavallari
TMZ.com
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Kristin Cavallari was seen looking amazing on her way to the AMA's . She wore a mauve colored dress with a high thigh slit , showing off her amazing legs. Her amazing ensemble consisted of an Attico Dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and jewelry from Grace Lee, Lady Grey, Via Saviene, and Uncommon James earrings. 22 Nov 2020 Pictured: Kristin Cavallari. Photo credit: Astro/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716784_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kristin Cavallari 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019 Wearing Nicole and Felicia
Kristin Cavallari Little James by Kristin Cavallari Pop-up Event, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Mar 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron got pretty cozy during a recent photo shoot for her Uncommon James brand, causing fans to wonder if the single mom is considering the former ‘Bachelorette’ star as a potential beau!

Are Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron an item?! The pair was spotted getting pretty up close and personal during a recent photo shoot for Kristin’s jewelry brand, Uncommon James! Okay so perhaps the two haven’t made any kind of relationship announcement, but the campaign for the brand, which starred Kristin and the former Bachelorette star, definitely showcased some all-star chemistry, causing us wot wonder if this could be the start of something great!

Kristin Cavallari, Tyler Cameron
Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron sharing an intimate moment during a photo shoot for Uncommon James (TMZ.com).

The sensual photo shoot comes after Kristin recently talked about her new dating life during an impromptu Instagram Q&A session, answering fan questions about the potential of her dating someone seriously.

“I’ve honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff,” the former reality star noted to her followers. “I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”
She continued, “I realize that didn’t really answer that question. Let’s just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract.” She went on, answering to another fan, “I think it’s crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship. No one can make you happy or fill a void. That’s an inside job.”
Tyler Cameron, Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron (TMZ.com).

Related Gallery

Tyler Cameron: Photos Of 'The Bachelorette' Star

Jupiter, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tyler Cameron and his friends return home after spending the day on the water fishing. Tyler showed off his summer body and fresh new tan from today. Pictured: Tyler Cameron BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taylor Cameron shows off his fit physique while out on a jog. Taylor seems to be staying in shape despite the Coronavirus scare, even opting for a jogging buddy despite recommendations from the CDC to stay over 6 ft away from others. Pictured: Taylor Cameron BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and friends sit on the field in VIP Suites at Ravens vs Rams NFL game on Monday night at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a hand full of stars on November 25, 2019. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5131764 251119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jevone Moore / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Since Kristin’s split from ex-husband Jay Cutler, Kristin revealed she’s definitely enjoying her life as a single mom, noting how much she refocused her energy on herself, her kids, and her various businesses.

The couple officially divorced after seven years of marriage in 2020. They share three children together, Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and Saylor James, 6. Kristin has previously spoken out about their relationship being “toxic,” explaining how she ultimately had to “break it off.”