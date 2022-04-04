Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron Make Out As She Reveals She’s Ready To Date Again

Kristin Cavallari & Tyler Cameron got pretty cozy during a recent photo shoot for her Uncommon James brand, causing fans to wonder if the single mom is considering the former ‘Bachelorette’ star as a potential beau!

Are Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron an item?! The pair was spotted getting pretty up close and personal during a recent photo shoot for Kristin’s jewelry brand, Uncommon James! Okay so perhaps the two haven’t made any kind of relationship announcement, but the campaign for the brand, which starred Kristin and the former Bachelorette star, definitely showcased some all-star chemistry, causing us wot wonder if this could be the start of something great!

The sensual photo shoot comes after Kristin recently talked about her new dating life during an impromptu Instagram Q&A session, answering fan questions about the potential of her dating someone seriously.

“I’ve honestly needed the past two years to work through some heavy stuff,” the former reality star noted to her followers. “I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

She continued, “I realize that didn’t really answer that question. Let’s just say this: When you are able to finally fully close a chapter, it’s amazing what you will start to attract.” She went on, answering to another fan, “I think it’s crucial to be happy on your own before entering into a relationship. No one can make you happy or fill a void. That’s an inside job.”

Since Kristin’s split from ex-husband Jay Cutler, Kristin revealed she’s definitely enjoying her life as a single mom, noting how much she refocused her energy on herself, her kids, and her various businesses.

The couple officially divorced after seven years of marriage in 2020. They share three children together, Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 7, and Saylor James, 6. Kristin has previously spoken out about their relationship being “toxic,” explaining how she ultimately had to “break it off.”