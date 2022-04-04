Exclusive Interview

Tyler Cameron Recalls Pete Davidson Being ‘Chill’ On ‘SNL’: ‘Kim Likes That’ About Him

tyler cameron
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER C.
Jupiter, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Tyler Cameron and his friends return home after spending the day on the water fishing. Tyler showed off his summer body and fresh new tan from today. Pictured: Tyler Cameron BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Taylor Cameron shows off his fit physique while out on a jog. Taylor seems to be staying in shape despite the Coronavirus scare, even opting for a jogging buddy despite recommendations from the CDC to stay over 6 ft away from others. Pictured: Taylor Cameron BACKGRID USA 18 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner and friends sit on the field in VIP Suites at Ravens vs Rams NFL game on Monday night at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a hand full of stars on November 25, 2019. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5131764 251119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jevone Moore / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
and

‘The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron was in an ‘SNL’ skit on the night that Kim Kardashian hosted and met Pete Davidson, and he told us why he thinks the two work so well together!

Tyler Cameron was an eyewitness to the beginning stages of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “I think they are just having fun,” Tyler told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his collaboration with HomeGoods. “I think Pete makes everyone feel loose and relaxed. He is a very good guy. I remember being around him and he was very chill and relaxed. He has a certain way about himself and I think Kim really enjoys that.”

On SNL, Tyler starred in a Bachelorette-themed skit, with Kim playing the leading lady. “I threw myself into that and it turned out great,” he admitted. “All I really did was play myself, but that was really fun to be a part of.”

kim kardashian pete davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘SNL.’ (NBC)
Tyler is working with HomeGoods to refresh his home with the new HomeGoods Dream Vibes, a digital experience that taps into users’ actual dreams to help decorate their homes. “I have always loved interior design, and it’s something that I’m learning a lot more about lately,” Tyler explained. “I am getting ready to remodel my home and I am getting a new Airbnb, and I want to redesign the interior. When I am in New York, I am always dreaming about being in Florida, and I punched that in and they got my mood and vibe and created a vision for me from my dream.”
Now that Tyler has tapped into the construction and remodeling field, he’s ready to start selling some houses. “I would love to further my career in construction and home space,” he dished. “I am having a blast. I get to do it with my family and friends and that is where my main focus is.” He also added that there “could be” a home television show in his future. “That would be great,” he admitted. “It would be a fun way to showcase what I’ve been doing. Maybe one day. I have to continue to learn my craft.”
tyler cameron
Tyler Cameron on the red carpet. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Tyler is best known for his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, but these days, he’s living a much more low-key lifestyle. “I am a down home boy and a Florida boy,” he told us. “I like being by the water, by a boat and with my friends. Family means more than anything. To think of it, I don’t have friends at all in the entertainment world. All my friends are right here at home. I love spending time in Jupiter. That is where I want to be. That is who I am andI want to build a business and be good at it and see where it goes.”

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: Photos Of The Couple

Kim Kardashian touches down in LA with boyfriend Pete Davidson. The beauty mogul enjoyed a whirlwind trip to New York City where she attended a luncheon at the Conde Nast offices in World Trade Center 1 on Tuesday. She jetted back home with her beau after the event in her USD 95 million custom cream private plane. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5298256 220322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance public at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, CA. 21 Nov 2021 Pictured: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA807496_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian West go to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian to to see a movie at the Atrium in Staten Island, USA - 18 Dec 2021