Tyler Cameron Recalls Pete Davidson Being ‘Chill’ On ‘SNL’: ‘Kim Likes That’ About Him
‘The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron was in an ‘SNL’ skit on the night that Kim Kardashian hosted and met Pete Davidson, and he told us why he thinks the two work so well together!
Tyler Cameron was an eyewitness to the beginning stages of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “I think they are just having fun,” Tyler told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his collaboration with HomeGoods. “I think Pete makes everyone feel loose and relaxed. He is a very good guy. I remember being around him and he was very chill and relaxed. He has a certain way about himself and I think Kim really enjoys that.”
On SNL, Tyler starred in a Bachelorette-themed skit, with Kim playing the leading lady. “I threw myself into that and it turned out great,” he admitted. “All I really did was play myself, but that was really fun to be a part of.”
Tyler is best known for his time on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, but these days, he’s living a much more low-key lifestyle. “I am a down home boy and a Florida boy,” he told us. “I like being by the water, by a boat and with my friends. Family means more than anything. To think of it, I don’t have friends at all in the entertainment world. All my friends are right here at home. I love spending time in Jupiter. That is where I want to be. That is who I am andI want to build a business and be good at it and see where it goes.”