Kristin Cavallari Rocks Black String Bikini While On Yacht With Her Children: Photo

Kristin Cavallari is embracing that summer life. The Uncommon James founder sizzled in a black bikini while on a yacht in Turks and Caicos over the Fourth of July weekend. The 35-year-old wore a pair of simple sunglasses and kept her beachy hair back with a hair clip.

Kristin went on vacation to Turks and Caicos with her three kids. She’s shared a behind-the-scenes look at her family, complete with Fourth of July celebrations, beach photos, and more. Kristin’s also posted photos of herself rocking a white bikini by the pool.

The single mom recently raved about her “modern family.” Kristin co-parents her kids with ex Jay Cutler. The former couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2022.

Kristin is currently on a self-love journey and recently opened up about not stepping on the scale. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she told Us Weekly. “My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight. I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me.”

The Very Cavallari alum admitted on The School of Greatness podcast that getting divorced was the “best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.” Despite having come to terms with her divorce, Kristin revealed that she’s in “no rush to be in a new relationship.”

However, she does get very cozy with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron in her new Uncommon James fall campaign video. The pair shares a steamy kiss, dances intimately in a bar, and even get married in the sexy video. Even though they have great chemistry, Kristin and Tyler are just friends. “I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press,” Kristin revealed on The Bellas Podcast. “It worked. I was like, ‘Check that box.'”