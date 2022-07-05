Kristin Cavallari Celebrates July 4th In White Bikini With Her Kids

The reality star rang in Independence Day with a sweet family celebration on the beach in Turks and Caicos, complete with fun in the sun!

Kristin Cavallari had an amazing weekend, celebrating the Fourth of July on Monday. The Hills star shared a series of photos of herself relaxing on the beach in Turks and Caicos in a white bikini. Kristin, 35, looked like she had a great time celebrating Independence Day with her kids Camden Jack, 9, Jaxon Wyatt, 8, and Saylor James, 6, on the tropical getaway.

In the series of photos, Kristin rocked a white bikini and a tan fedora, while she sipped a beverage, lounged on the beach, and laid by the water. In another shot, she was walking with her sons and daughter through the resort. She also sported another white crop top and skirt combo in another shot of herself on the beach. She was clearly glad to be spending time with her kids, as they waded in the clear water, and one of her sons was playing with a football as they walked in one of the group shots. “We love our lil modern family,” she wrote in the caption with red, white, and blue heart emojis.

The reality star looked amazing in the white bikini. She recently opened up about gaining weight with the help of a personal trainer and a fitness routine in a recent Us Weekly interview, and she hasn’t been shy about showing off her progress along the way.

Kristin enjoyed a tropical vacay with her kids to celebrate Independence Day! (Splashnews)

Kristin shares her kids with her ex Jay Cutler. The pair split up after seven years of marriage in April 2020. They finalized their divorce after two years in June 2022. The Uncommon James founder opened up about how divorce was the “scariest thing” for her, yet ultimately the right decision in an episode of The School of Greatness podcast. “It’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now,” she said. “I feel the best I’ve ever felt in my whole life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m no longer afraid of getting hurt.”

