Kristin Cavallari Shares Thong Bikini Pic To Celebrate Her Body Positive ‘Progress’

Just days after sharing thoughts on gaining weight “in a good way” through adding muscle, Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram with a stunning photo in a thong bikini. “I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not,” the Uncommon James founder wrote via IG on June 30. “Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made.”

The cover photo showed Kristin, 35, leaning over a glass balcony to take in the ocean. The black two-piece thong bikini showed off her figure flawlessly, and she wore her hair down in the beachy blonde waves she’s famous for. A second photo showed her rocking a sparkly black mini dress, and in a third, she looked radiant in casual orange shorts and a white crop top.

“I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder.” she continued. “That was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.”

The photo came just two days after she told Us Weekly that a new workout routine was helping her gain weight and muscle. “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” she told the publication. “I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.” She also admitted to being “shocked” at how “thin” she was before.

Kristin is entering a new era. The MTV reality icon wrapped up her divorce from NFL star Jay Cutler in June. And although their divorce was touch-and-go, they seem to be in a good place to effectively co-parent their three kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6.