Jordyn Woods Shows Off Thong Under Totally Sheer Catsuit Heading To Dinner In LA: Photos

Jordyn Woods turned heads as she showed off her thong underneath a totally sheer catsuit. The reality star and fitness influencer, 25, looked ultra-glam as she headed into new West Hollywood hotspot Catch Steak — a spinoff of the popular nearby seafood restaurant — on Saturday, Oct. 1. The ’80s inspired look included what appeared to be bustier in front and racer strip down the sides. She paired the look with the Hourglass bag from Balenciaga and a pair of sandals. Her glam was on point too as she opted for voluminous curly hair and a glossy nude lip.

The California native recently celebrated her 25th birthday with back-to-back parties, as well as a new portrait to mark the occasion. Jordyn posed totally nude in the ‘Birth of Venus’ inspired image, which featured her rocking long curly hair as she posed in a large sea shell. She was absolutely glowing as she showed off her curves in the image, based on the painting by Sandro Botticelli and recreated for Jordyn by Bonnie Nichoalds.

“For some reason turning 25 feels different that any other birthday I’ve had,” the FRSTPLACE Fitness founder penned in her caption. “Over the past decade of my life I’ve endured and dealt with a lot mentally and privately. I’ve taken the time to put in the work, to learn, grow, and heal. With that being said, this chapter of my life that’s coming is going to be the best one!” Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF added, going on to explain her inspiration for the post to mark a quarter of a century.

“My inspiration for this shoot is the birth of Venus because It practically embodies the rebirth of civilization and a new hope,” Jordyn, who has been dating Karl-Anthony Towns for just over two years, also said.

Her boyfriend was also on hand for her birthday party co-hosted by fashion brand SHEIN on Sept. 19, followed by a bash attended by her friends and family, including mom (and manager) Elizabeth Woods.