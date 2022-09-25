Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday

Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.

“For some reason turning 25 feels different that any other birthday I’ve had,” she captioned the risqué post. “Over the past decade of my life I’ve endured and dealt with a lot mentally and privately. I’ve taken the time to put in the work, to learn, grow, and heal. With that being said, this chapter of my life that’s coming is going to be the best one!”

The Shein collaborator went on to explain why she chose the famous painting to emulate for her big day. “My inspiration for this shoot is the birth of Venus because It practically embodies the rebirth of civilization and a new hope,” she wrote. Later, she shared an image of herself as the Mona Lisa as well, writing alongside it, “This is ART #birthdaybehavior.”

Jordyn had lots to celebrate as she is going from strength to strength with her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. A source close to the couple, who have been an item for a few years now, spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about how they went from friends to lovers so quickly when they began their romance.

“Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed, she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” they told us, recalling how Jordyn lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017. “Jordyn and Karl got closer and it just naturally grew into them falling in love. They kept it to themselves at first because they didn’t want the pressure, but they’re in love and they just couldn’t hide it anymore.”