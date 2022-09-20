Jordyn Woods Sparkles In Tiny Black Mini Dress For 25th Birthday Party: Photos

Jordyn Woods started her birthday celebrations early! The model and influencer, who turns 25 on Sept. 23, threw a combined birthday bash and SHEIN clothing collaboration launch party in Hollywood on the evening of Sept. 19. Jordyn stunned in a tiny little black dress that featured crystals on the front and mesh panels on the side. The spaghetti strap dress featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline that gave a glimpse of her chest, and the short length of the dress showed off the tall model’s toned legs. She accessorized with a layered silver and crystal necklace and dangling teardrop earrings and paired her luxurious look with strappy silver heels and a long, black fur coat that added a pop of color with its pink lining.

Jordyn arrived at her party in style by pulling up in a white vintage Rolls Royce limo. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, who matched her in an all-black ensemble. The pair have been dating since late 2020 and recently enjoyed a vacation in Jamaica together.

The former best friend of Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her SHEIN birthday event on her Instagram Story after trying on a few pieces from her collaboration with the fast-fashion retailer. She offered guests three drinks at her event: two tequila-based cocktails and one rum-based libation named Ms. Jordyn. She also reposted a Story that showed burlesque-style dancers performing on stage to “Lady Marmalade”. Jordyn would later hop up on the stage to have “Happy Birthday” sung to her.

The FrstPlace creator appeared to enjoy the night, as in other Stories she shared, she was seen fanning herself with a handheld fan made of black feathers and grinding on her boyfriend. The morning after her big night, she confirmed she had a blast and maybe even partied a bit too hard. “Last night was one of the ones … I’m hurt today,” she wrote over an Instagram Story clip of herself lying in bed.

Jordyn opened up about her collaboration with SHEIN on Sept. 19 as well, the day it dropped. She told Us Weekly she wants “people to feel confident and to feel like they’re making a statement in their own life” when wearing her clothes. She added, “Confidence is the sexiest thing you can wear … and I’m all about being the center of attention in your own life.”

She also reflected on her upcoming 25th birthday and what it means to her. “I’m turning 25, I’m evolving my style and who I am as a person. I’m showing up for myself. I think we are all evolving, and it doesn’t hurt to feel sexy and confident throughout that journey,” she explained before adding that she’s been “learning how to create healthy boundaries.” Jordyn concluded, “Furthermore, I make sure to show up for myself every day, whether that’s going to the gym or doing something for my mental health. I want to show up for me.”