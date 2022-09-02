Jordyn Woods Slays In Green Bikini As She Gets Ready For ‘Libra Season’

Jordyn Woods, 24, wore a gorgeous green bikini on her vacation in Jamaica. The former BFF to Kylie Jenner, 25, has spent the last few days in the Caribbean as summer winds down, and is looking seriously amazing! She captioned the Sept. 1 post, “Libra season around the corner.” Jordyn was likely hinting at the fact that her birthday, which falls on Sept. 23, is coming up very soon.

For the vacay snapshot, the influencer posed in an emerald green two piece paired with a stylish sarong that she tied around her waist. Jordyn also made sure to accessorize her Thursday look with gold jewelry including rings, necklaces, and hoop earrings. And of course, to beat the summer heat she opted for a straw cowboy beach hat — so cute!

Two of the photos within the post were nearly full-body snaps, while one of them was a beautiful close-up selfie of the former Life of Kylie star. In the second photo, the Los Angeles native gave fans a more up-close look at her glorious jewelry. Her gold necklace also featured what appeared to be a crystal encased within the necklace, which made for a very stylish and unique touch.

Jordyn’s 12.6 million followers also couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section as many chimed in on how great she looked. One fan commented, “OKAYYY ABSS COME TROUGH”, along with two flame emojis and a flexed arm emoji. However, one follower wasn’t too keen on Jordyn already talking about Libra season, as Virgo season just commenced on Aug. 22. That follower wrote, “Chill let us virgos shine lol.”

The gorgeous model has shared many amazing photos from her recent trip to the island on her social media. Jordyn revealed that it is her final holiday of the summer season via her Instagram on Aug. 29. She captioned the vacation photo, “Last trip of the summer”, and included a red heart emoji. For that particular post, she rocked a green bikini covered with a matching green fishnet dress. And a few of her celebrity pals including, Jaden Smith, 24, commented on her sexy snapshot. Jaden didn’t say much, as he simply commented a mushroom emoji. Her model friend, Raven Tracy, however, commented, “You look goooooooooodddd sis !!” And we must say that we agree!