Jordyn Woods Slays In Green Bikini As She Gets Ready For ‘Libra Season’

Jordyn Woods showed off a stunning set of bikini photos on Instagram as she took her 'last trip' of the summer to Jamaica.

By:
September 2, 2022 7:44PM EDT
Jordyn Woods
View gallery
Ashley Graham shows off her curves in this new swimsuit campaign. The American plus-sized model has teamed up with Swimsuitsforall on a line of beachwear ranging from one-pieces to string bikinis for women sizes 10 to 24. The 28-year-old size 16 catwalk beauty poses on a boat as she models the collection, which includes the Ashley Graham x swimsuitsforall Intrigue Bikini, which is studded with more than 520 Swarovski crystals. Editorial use only. **Mandatory credit - Swimsuitsforall.com / Splash News** Pictured: Ashley Graham for Swimsuitsforall Ref: SPL1296455 070616 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
American singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige was pictured looking amazing in a string bikini as she drank her own wine brand, called 'Sun Goddess'. The 50-year-old Grammy winner also posed with some bottles of Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc as she enjoyed a beautiful sunny beach day on the VIP sunbeds of her luxury beachfront hotel with a female friend. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5280587 111221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Fred Montana / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman enjoy a fun day out at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on July 12, 2021 in Atibes, France. The model, 24, showed off her phenomenal figure in a tiny navy string bikini as she spent Monday afternoon frolicking alongside her art director boyfriend. Photo by ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5238516 120721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jordyn Woods, 24, wore a gorgeous green bikini on her vacation in Jamaica. The former BFF to Kylie Jenner, 25, has spent the last few days in the Caribbean as summer winds down, and is looking seriously amazing! She captioned the Sept. 1 post, “Libra season around the corner.” Jordyn was likely hinting at the fact that her birthday, which falls on Sept. 23, is coming up very soon.

For the vacay snapshot, the influencer posed in an emerald green two piece paired with a stylish sarong that she tied around her waist. Jordyn also made sure to accessorize her Thursday look with gold jewelry including rings, necklaces, and hoop earrings. And of course, to beat the summer heat she opted for a straw cowboy beach hat — so cute!

Two of the photos within the post were nearly full-body snaps, while one of them was a beautiful close-up selfie of the former Life of Kylie star. In the second photo, the Los Angeles native gave fans a more up-close look at her glorious jewelry. Her gold necklace also featured what appeared to be a crystal encased within the necklace, which made for a very stylish and unique touch.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods is a model and Kylie Jenner’s former best friend. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Jordyn’s 12.6 million followers also couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section as many chimed in on how great she looked. One fan commented, “OKAYYY ABSS COME TROUGH”, along with two flame emojis and a flexed arm emoji. However, one follower wasn’t too keen on Jordyn already talking about Libra season, as Virgo season just commenced on Aug. 22. That follower wrote, “Chill let us virgos shine lol.”

The gorgeous model has shared many amazing photos from her recent trip to the island on her social media. Jordyn revealed that it is her final holiday of the summer season via her Instagram on Aug. 29. She captioned the vacation photo, “Last trip of the summer”, and included a red heart emoji. For that particular post, she rocked a green bikini covered with a matching green fishnet dress. And a few of her celebrity pals including, Jaden Smith, 24, commented on her sexy snapshot. Jaden didn’t say much, as he simply commented a mushroom emoji. Her model friend, Raven Tracy, however, commented, “You look goooooooooodddd sis !!” And we must say that we agree!

More From Our Partners

ad