Jordyn Woods Stuns In Green String Bikini & Matching Sheer Dress In Jamaica Vacation Photos

Green is the theme! Jordyn Woods wore a super cute and colorful outfit in a new slideshow of photos from her gorgeous vacation with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

August 30, 2022 10:22AM EDT
Jordyn Woods
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jordyn Woods, 24, had the vacation of a lifetime in Jamaica with her NBA star boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 26. The former reality star documented the pair’s trip on Instagram Aug. 29, sharing a carousel of photos that included a glimpse at Jordyn’s fashionable vacation outfit. Green must be Jordyn’s favorite color cause that’s what she wore in all the photos!

Jordyn’s bright and bold look included a lime green string bikini under a matching sheer cover up. The super cute outfit showcased Jordyn’s sexy body, including her gorgeous curves. The socialite let her brunette hair down as she modeled a fashionable pair of red sunglasses in the vacation snapshots.

Jordyn took the trip with her boyfriend, who popped up in just one of the photos. In that snapshot, Karl rested his head on Jordyn’s as she snapped a selfie of the lovebirds looking so cute together. Karl seemed to be on picture duty for the rest of the day, since Jordyn got so many gorgeous solo snapshots that she included in her post.

In a few pics, Jordyn embraced the tropical atmosphere by sipping out of a coconut with a straw. She posed in front of palm trees and a pool at Montego Bay, which looks so magnificent based on Jordyn and Karl’s vacation. “Last trip of the summer❤️,” Jordyn captioned her IG post.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods at UOMA & Juneteenth Red Carpet Celebration on June 18, 2021 (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Jordyn and Karl were friends before they transitioned to dating in September 2020. Last November, the couple did a joint GQ Couples Quiz, where Karl opened up about his love for Jordyn. After explaining how Jordyn taught him to like sushi, the Minnesota Timberwolves player told his girlfriend, “But babe, understand, you changed my life for sure, but that, that changed my life.”

The couple have also bonded over each losing a parent. Karl’s mom, Jacqueline Cruzdied of COVID-19 in April 2020, while Jordyn lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017. “Jordyn and Karl were friends for the longest time and then when his mom passed, she was really able to be there for him because she understood exactly what he was going through,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.

