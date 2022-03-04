See Pics

Jordyn Woods Kisses BF Karl-Anthony Towns In Sweet New Photos: ‘My Heart’

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns, who have been dating for almost two years, shared a romantic smooch in new photos the athlete posted to Instagram.

Jordyn Woods, 24, and her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, 26, sealed their love with a kiss in a new Instagram post. The couple cozied up to one another in a strip of Photo Booth pictures that Karl snapped and shared to Instagram on March 3. In the first three photos of the series of four, the model and the NBA star lovingly leaned on each other with big smiles on their faces. The final snapshot featured the pair engaging in a romantic kiss.

Karl-Anthony used a simple red-heart emoji to caption the adorable snapshots of he and his girlfriend. Jordyn sweetly commented “My heart 🥰” on Karl-Anthony’s post and revealed how the pro athlete ended up with the couple’s photo booth pics. “I snuck this in his backpack and he finally found it,” she said. 

The pair started dating at the beginning of summer 2020. They celebrated their one-year anniversary in May 2021 with a tropical vacation where they had a “Happy Anniversary” banner, welcome drinks, and celebratory balloons. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming…,” Jordyn wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the romantic getaway.

Karl-Anthony and Jordyn have been through a lot in their relationship. The Minnesota Timberwolves player tragically lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, in April 2020 after a COVID-19 battle. Jordyn, who has also lost a parent, supported Karl-Anthony after the tragic loss. After the couple made their romance official during her September 2020 birthday celebration in Mexico, she opened up to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about their union.

“I think we are two young ambitious people and we found comfort in each other,” she said. “Of course, one day in the future I would like to have a time to settle down and have a family of my own. But right now I don’t want things to go way too fast … You know, things are awesome. I am excited. I am excited for the day when it comes, but I am not pushing for it any time soon.”