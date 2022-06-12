Lori Harvey Wears Crop Top In 1st Photos After Michael B. Jordan Split

Lori Harvey, 25, looked gorgeous in the first set of pics since her reported split from Michael B. Jordan, 35, went public last week. The model wore a white Chanel crop top and black drawstring pants as she made her way inside Catch Steak restaurant with friends in West Hollywood on Saturday night. She had her shoulder-length hair down and parted in the middle and added black sandals to her look as she carried a black purse.

The beauty seemed relaxed while strolling outside in front of cameras and wore makeup that brought out her best features. She also accessorized with bracelets, earrings, and a watch. As she walked into the restaurant, she was asked questions about her breakup from some photographers, but she didn’t answer and just headed in the doors for her dinner.

Lori’s latest outing comes after she and Michael reportedly ended things after dating for a year and a half. Around the same time news spread about the split, she deleted all photos of her ex-beau on her social media, but has yet to publicly address the situation. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” an insider told People about the breakup. “They still love each other. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

A source also told us that the former couple’s pals were “stunned” that they ended things because they felt they were a “perfect” couple and didn’t see reason for a split. “Lori and Michael’s friends were stunned when they found out they had broken up. They felt like they were the perfect couple and they can’t believe they’ve decided to go their separate ways,” the SOURCE EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s really sad because everybody thought they were so adorable together and seemed so in love.”

Lori and Michael first started dating in Nov. 2020 and seemed inseparable at times, attending many special events together and sharing love for each other on social media. In Dec. 2021, Michael admitted he “found what love was” and was “happy” and Lori also previously talked about her feelings on being romantically involved with the actor. She opened up about maintaining their privacy, in a 2021 interview with Bustle, and admitted they tried to find a “balance” with sharing parts of their romance through photos and other public outlets, and keeping the rest between them.

“We know there are people that love and support us and want to see us,” she explained. “So [we want to] give just enough, but keep the majority of it just for us. We’re trying to find a balance.”