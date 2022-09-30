Cheyenne Floyd Married: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Weds Zach Davis With Co-Stars In Attendance

Congratulations are in order for Cheyenne Floyd, 29, and Zach Davis — they’re married! The lovebirds tied the knot in Pasadena, California on Thursday, Sept. 29. The wedding was a long time coming for these two, as they started dating when Cheyenne was just a senior in high school, and have been together on-and-off ever since. The pair’s son, Ace, 1, and Cheyenne’s daughter, Ryder, 5, who she shares with Cory Wharton, were front and center at the ceremony. Ace even drove down the aisle in a mini convertible car, along with one of his young cousins.

Cheyenne looked stunning in her dress for the wedding, wearing a plunging white gown with low-cut backline. Later on, she changed into a lacy, white backless jumpsuit to get the party started with her loved ones. There were reportedly 250 guests in attendance, according to The Ashley.

Some of those guests included Cheyenne’s co-stars from the Teen Mom world. Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney were at the wedding, along with Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra. Jade Cline and Sean Austin were also there, along with Kiaya Elliot and Leah Messer, along with her fiance. Meanwhile, Cheyenne’s co-stars from Are You The One? also made an appearance, with Devin Walker and Nelson Thomas joining the party.

There have been no photos or videos of Cory, but it has not been confirmed that he was not there. Cheyenne and Cory met while filming The Challenge: Rivals III and their daughter, Ryder, was born in April 2017. However, Cory was not publicly confirmed as the father until December of that year. Although fans have hope that Cheyenne and Cory would get together, they never officially dated, and have focused on co-parenting Ryder since Cory’s paternity was revealed.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Zach have been on and off for years, but their most recent reconciliation came when he slid into her DMs during the fall of 2020. By that spring, they were expecting their first child together and had gotten engaged. Ace was born at the end of May 2021.

Cheyenne has been part of the Teen Mom franchise since 2018 when she joined the cast of Teen Mom: OG. She is now on the franchise’s newest show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which premiered earlier this month. Ahead of the premiere, Cheyenne dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what it was like to film her wedding preparations for the realty show. “I’m going absolutely crazy and you guys get to watch,” she admitted. “At the same time, I sometimes forget cameras are around and I’m like, ‘They’re going to call me a Bridezilla, I just know it!'” However, she would not confirm whether the wedding would be filmed for the show, adding, “I’m okay with filming the wedding but my parents are paying for the wedding so it’s up to them.”