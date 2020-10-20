Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Confirms She’s Back With Ex Zach Davis In Cute Kissing Pics

Cheyenne Floyd shared some very big birthday news with fans, announcing she’s back together with ex Zach Davis. She says she’s ‘blessed’ after he threw her an elaborate celebration for turning 28.



Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd didn’t need to make a wish when blowing out her birthday candles to get back together with Zach Davis. It had already happened prior to her turning 28 on Oct. 19, 2020. The MTV star let fans in on the big news with Instagram photos from her birthday celebration, showing a snapshot of Zach planting a big kiss on Cheyenne’s lips, as her three-year-old daughter Ryder by ex Cory Wharton, 29, smiled at the camera. Cheyenne and Zach broke up nearly two years ago, so their reunion caught MTV fans by surprise.

In the first IG photo, Cheyenne could be seen standing next to a table with 28 separate one dozen red rose bouquets on top of and below it. Big shiny mylar balloons showed her age in numbers, surrounded by several displays of pink balloons in a variety of sizes. Cheyenne’s birthday presents were laid out on the table, with several boxes, envelopes and gift bags visible. A bottle of chilled champagne was on ice for a celebration.

“Blessed & Highly Favored. can’t believe I woke up to this thank you @z.terrel,” Cheyenne wrote in the caption, praising Zach for her surprise. Though his IG page is private, a fan captured his post to Cheyenne, showing him planting a kiss on her with the caption, “Happy Birthday I hope you enjoy your day you deserve every bit of it. I love you more than you can imagine.”

Cheyenne’s MTV family was there to send her birthday wishes, but didn’t mention Zach’s surprise presence. Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Jade Cline wished Cheyenne a “Happy Birthday!” in the comments, while her Teen Mom OG co-star Maci Bookout wrote, “Happy Birthday mama! Hope it was wonderful, Love u,” and cast mate Mackenzie Douthit McKee added, “Wait is our birthdays only a few days apart. What…”

Fans sure noticed Zach though, and are so happy that Cheyenne is back with him. User @stephanieramirez1239 cheered, “Yassss finally team zach since day 1” while @ellomrssmith added, “Omg girl is that the same Zach?! Either way happy birthday girly, bless up.” Fan @journiiloc gushed, “Awwww I’m glad y’all are back together,” while @greeneggsandham444xo

marveled, “Wow what an amazing man! He’s a keeper. you need a gentlemen, you deserve it.”

In her Instagram stories, Cheyenne shared a photo kissing Zach aboard a boat in the same gorgeous maxi-dress that she wore in the IG photos. “Thank you for the best birthday,” she wrote over the snapshot, and in another picture she gushed, “Still can’t get over this…28 dozen roses,” about the array of flowers that she woke up to courtesy of Zach.

Zach appeared on Teen Mom OG in Nov. 2018, but the couple had issues because he worried that Cory was more of a priority to Cheyenne, even though they were no longer a couple and just co-parents. She wanted to travel from L.A. to Michigan so Ryder could see her dad. In a scene from the show, Cheyenne told Zach, “I don’t know. I feel like we’re not on the same page with each other,” to which Zach agreed. “Let’s not beat around the bush, let’s be real. I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me. I just feel like the way you treat him versus you treat me, it’s not the same, there’s no comparison. It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him,” Zach continued.

Zach then told her, “If the shoe was on the other foot, if it were me and I had a baby’s mother and I had to go out there and she asked me to go out there and spend time, you would not be OK with that,” to which Cheyenne responded, “That’s not true at all.” She admitted, “We don’t see eye to eye. We’re not on the same page, so that’s fine,” and Zach responded, “I don’t have to say no more. You made it crystal clear that we’re not really doing this no more,” and the two then broke up. Nearly two years later, they’ve found their way back to each other!