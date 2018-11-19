‘Teen Mom OG’: Zach Feels Like He’s No. 2 To Cheyenne’s Ex As They Question Their Entire Relationship

Cheyenne and Zach still can’t figure out how to make their relationship work with her baby daddy, Cory in the picture. In this EXCLUSIVE clip from tonight’s ‘Teen Mom OG’ Zach admits he feels like he’s No. 2 when it comes to her ex.

Could Cheyenne and Zach be ending their relationship on tonight’s all new Teen Mom OG? In this EXCLUSIVE clip, Zach admits that he feels like he’s been taking a backseat to Cheyenne’s relationship with Cory. As you know, they share a child together, Ryder.

The clip begins with Cheyenne and Zach having a private conversation at her mother’s house. She explains that Zach is upset she is going to Michigan to spend time with Cory. But, Cheyenne says she is making the trip strictly for Ryder to see her father, and to keep their co-parenting relationship strong. As you may know, Cheyenne and Zach have been at odds over her relationship with Cory, all season long.

“I don’t know. I feel like we’re not on the same page with each other,” Cheyenne says, to which Zach agrees. “Let’s not beat around the bush, let’s be real,” he says. “I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me. I just feel like the way you treat him versus you treat me, it’s not the same, there’s no comparison. It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him,” he continues.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, if it were me and I had a baby’s mother and I had to go out there and she asked me togo out there and spend time, you would not be OK with that,” Zach admits. Cheyenne replies, “That’s not true at all.”

The clip ends with Zach saying that there’s not much more to say since Cheyenne seemed to determine the fate of their future, or lack there of. “We don’t see eye to eye. We’re not on the same page, so that’s fine,” she admits. “I don’t have to say no more. You made it crystal clear that we’re not really doing this no more,” Zach says as the clip ends.

Do you think Cheyenne and Zach are done for good? Or, do you think they can work through this? — Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 PM ET on MTV.