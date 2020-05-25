Will Cory’s new baby be a boy or a girl? Cheyenne Floyd and their daughter, Ryder, place bets in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the May 26 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’.

Cheyenne Floyd‘s daughter Ryder is finally revealing whether she wants a brother or sister. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the May 26 episode of Teen Mom OG, Cory Wharton is talking to Cheyenne about his upcoming gender reveal party, which she’s helping plan, and how “stressed out” he’s going to be. “Everyone’s coming into town”, and it’ll be “a lot of different dynamics” with his extended family, Taylor‘s, as well as Cheyenne’s, he said. And Cheyenne agrees, but as they’re talking, Ryder starts making silly faces, which eases some of the tension.

Cheyenne then notes that “Taylor does a really good job at handling everything”, and Cory agrees. “She always has been [good at it] — and she’s really good with Ryder, and I love her for that.” It’s sweet, but it also catches Cheyenne off guard. “Did you just say the ‘L’ word?” she asks.

“Yeah, I tell her I love her now,” he says, before she laughs and ask again, “Can you say that a little louder?” Then, Cheyenne asks Cory if he rubs Taylor’s belly and tells the baby he loves him or her, too, and he says he does. But he is already predicting it’ll be a boy. “I talk to my son,” he says, but Cheyenne laughs at the idea of it potentially being another girl for him.

As for Ryder, she initially says she wants a sister, but then Cory coerces her into saying she wants a brother, and they all have a laugh together. Watch the full clip above. Then, catch a new episode of Teen Mom OG on Tuesday, May 26, at 8pm on MTV.