Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Why She’s Extremely ‘Nervous’ For New ‘Teen Mom’ Show To Air

Cheyenne Floyd, 29, is gearing up for the premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Sept. 6 and promises it will be unlike any other show she’s been involved in. The reality star sat down to discuss what fans can expect on the new MTV series, which is a “reimagining” of the Teen Mom franchise and will feature familiar faces from the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts. She also admitted she’s super “nervous” for viewers to watch her because it’s proven to be one of the most “emotional” seasons for her.

“I’ve never cried so much in my life than this season,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Oh my gosh, I was filming the other day and I was sitting and crying. This is my season that I’m the most nervous for. I’ve been with MTV…I think going on like seven or eight years, and I’ve done a couple shows. I’ve never been as nervous as I am right now.”

“This season was emotional, it was hard,” she continued. “But, you know, it’s life. That’s life.”

Cheyenne also opened up about her wedding plans and how fans will get to see some of it on the new show, in the interview. She and fiance Zach Davis, whom she got engaged to in Apr. 2021, are set to exchange vows next month, and the soon-to-be wife revealed she’s been “going crazy” while trying to make sure it’s the perfect day. “I’m like in full wedding planning mode right now, our wedding is next month,” she said. “I’m going absolutely crazy and you guys get to watch, and at the same time, I sometimes forget cameras are around and I’m like…They’re going to call me a Bridezilla. I just know it.”

When asked whether or not fans will get to see her and Zach’s wedding on the series, Cheyenne said they’ll just “have to wait and see” what happens. “Honestly, I’m okay with filming the wedding but my parents are paying for the wedding so it’s up to them.”

We’re not yet sure who will be at Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding, but we know it should be quite the crowd. The lovebirds, who can be seen in a photo above, share one-year-old son Ace together and Cheyenne is also the mother of daughter Ryder, 5, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will feature Cheyenne and fellow Teen Mom stars, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney, Catelynn Baltierra, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Ashely Jones. It airs on MTV on Sept. 6 at 8PM ET/PT.