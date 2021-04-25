Pregnant ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Engaged To Zach Davis — See Her Massive Diamond Ring

Cheyenne Floyd said ‘yes’ after boyfriend Zach Davis popped the question during their son’s baby shower on April 25.

Cheyenne Floyd, 28, and Zach Davis, 30, are getting married! The Teen Mom OG star’s boyfriend proposed to her during their son’s baby shower on Sunday, April 25, and soon thereafter, Zach posted videos from the celebration, including Cheyenne’s reaction, on social media.

Cheyenne and Zach are just weeks away from welcoming their son, Ace, into the world, so naturally, the pregnant reality TV star was beyond thrilled to get engaged. And it doesn’t hurt that her ring is MASSIVE.

As you can see in the video above, the emerald cut diamond of Cheyenne’s ring shined bright in the daylight, and it features a gorgeous band covered in smaller diamonds. Her excitement and smile were almost just as bright, too, while her friends and family congratulated her and Zach on the happy news.

For the event, Cheyenne almost looked like a bride, too, since she was wearing all-white. Maybe she can just recycle the dress when they eventually say “I do”?

Anyway, while this is thrilling news, fans of Teen Mom OG likely aren’t surprised by the happy new development in Cheyenne’s life. And that’s because Zach hinted at proposing when he took her to try on rings at the Diamond Reserve during a March episode of the show. At the time, they looked at $60,000 three-carat engagement rings, and fans were shocked at the high price tag, but based on the size of Cheyenne’s new ring, it definitely looks like Zach may have paid a pretty penny.

Cheyenne is already a mom to daughter Ryder, 4, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton. This will be her second child and first with husband-to-be Zach.