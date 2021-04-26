Zach Davis: 5 Things To Know About ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd’s New Fiancé

Following Cheyenne Floyd’s surprise engagement at her baby shower, learn more about her husband-to-be and the father of her second child, Zach Davis!

Cheyenne Floyd has to be living on Cloud Nine. The Teen Mom OG star, 28, is engaged to her love Zach Davis, who popped the question during Cheyenne’s baby shower on April 25! The couple looked absolutely over the moon when Cheyenne said “yes” to Zach’s romantic proposal, which was captured by family and friends on social media. Plus, Zach took to his personal Instagram account and revealed the glittering ring he offered his lady love. With the couple looking forward to a thrilling new chapter, let’s learn more about Zach and his relationship with Cheyenne!

Cheyenne & Zach Are Expecting A Baby Together

Zach chose the perfect moment to ask Cheyenne to marry him. The couple is expecting their first child together, a son due in the very near future. The couple revealed in January that they will welcome a sweet baby boy together, whom they intend to name Ace. Cheyenne is already the mom of four-year-old daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton. Cheyenne revealed in December 2020 that she and Zach were expecting, and cameras captured her whole journey. “So it’s gonna be interesting for me to watch [the new season]. I’m kinda scared to watch it,” Cheyenne told HollywoodLife in January, referencing watching her pregnancy journey on TV.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Davis (@z.terrel)

There Were Signs Zach Was Going To Pop The Question

While some fans might be surprised that Zach and Cheyenne are finally on their way to walking down the aisle, there were signs that the two would tie the knot in the future. During a March episode of Teen Mom OG, Zach took Cheyenne to try on some rings at the Diamond Reserve. “We’ve talked about marriage. I know we would have loved to get married this year, but with COVID and stuff [we couldn’t],” Cheyenne shared with Us Weekly in January.

Zach & Cheyenne Have Been Together For Some Time

Zach and Cheyenne have known each other for quite some time, but didn’t confirm their romance until October 2020. The two were previously connected in 2018, but split. Just two months after the pair got back together and took their relationship public, Cheyenne found out she was expecting! “It was definitely a shocker for me at least. I wasn’t expecting that to happen the way it did and just so quickly and stuff,” the reality TV star shared with HL. “But we have a lot of history between us in between our families, and we also have a lot of support from my family. We’ve been making it work this time. He doesn’t have a choice. Now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Davis (@z.terrel)

Zach & Cheyenne’s Daughter Have A Close Bond

Zach and Ryder have become so close since the 30-year-old became a part of the youngster and her mom’s life. Zach often posts precious family photos with his soon-to-be stepdaughter and future wife, including a precious holiday picture they captured in December 2020! Zach was, of course, on hand to celebrate Ryder’s recent fourth birthday, too, and he’s so excited to see her become a big sister!

Zach Helps Cheyenne Run Their Family YouTube Account

Zach, Cheyenne, Ryder, and soon little Ace, have a YouTube account called “Our CRAZ Family.” Cheyenne started the account back in November 2016, just before Ryder was born in April. Since then, Cheyenne and Zach have gotten together and totally transformed their channel, which boasts nearly 170K subscribers as of today.