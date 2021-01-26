Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Why She’s ‘Scared’ To Watch The ‘Emotional’ New Season

Cheyenne Floyd EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what makes this upcoming season of ‘Teen Mom OG’ different than the rest — and why she’s nervous to see these ‘changes’ on the small screen.

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres tonight on Jan. 26, and Cheyenne Floyd is nervous to see what exactly made it on screen. From a pregnancy to a new relationship to, of course, the pandemic, the MTV star dealt with back-to-back major life events — and the many emotions that came with them — that were all captured on camera.

In one week, our OGs are back and stronger than ever! 💪 Here’s a sneak peek at where we’re picking up with Maci and Cheyenne’s stories. Don’t miss next Tuesday’s season premiere of #TeenMomOG at 8/7c on @MTV! 📺 pic.twitter.com/vF2mqLy67z — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) January 19, 2021

“I just think this season is emotional for me — it was hard on all of us to film for those weeks just straight with COVID,” Cheyenne EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife ahead of the Teen Mom OG premiere, as she looked back at her experience of filming the show in 2020. “And then, actually, you know, having the crew here 24/7. Basically, it was a bit. It was a lot of changes.”

Another big change was Cheyenne’s pregnancy, which she just announced a little over a month before the season premiere. “And then on top of that, I found out I was pregnant in my first trimester. It wasn’t easy,” Cheyenne admitted about her second pregnancy, which the MTV camera crew also documented.

“So filming throughout that and they had to witness, you know, my ups and downs and my random breakdowns, and they’re asking me why I’m crying. And I have zero reason as to why,” Cheyenne said. With that said, the soon-to-be mother of two told us, “So it’s gonna be interesting for me to watch [the new season]. I’m kinda scared to watch it.”

Cheyenne Floyd shows off her baby bump in a cute photo with her daughter, Ryder Wharton, whom she shares with ex Cory Wharton. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@cheynotshy)

This season, fans can also expect to see the process of Cheyenne reuniting with Zach Davis, whom she is expecting her second child with (and their first together). Cheyenne admitted that it was “definitely a shocker” that they found their way back to one another. “It was definitely a shocker for me at least. I wasn’t expecting that to happen the way it did and just so quickly and stuff,” she teased. “But we have a lot of history between us in between our families, and we also have a lot of support from my family. We’ve been making it work this time. He doesn’t have a choice. Now.”

Before Cheyenne and Zach’s romance was confirmed in Oct. 2020, though, Cheyenne’s relationship status was still up in the air — so her ex, Cory Wharton, asked her about it in the season trailer that dropped on Jan. 19! Cory kept poking at Cheyenne to reveal if she has a “boo,” and Cheyenne also gave an update about her co-parenting relationship with The Challenge star as they raise their three-year-old daughter, Ryder Wharton, together.

Tune into the Teen Mom OG season premiere at 8/7 Central p.m. on MTV!