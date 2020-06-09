‘Teen Mom OG’s Cory & Taylor Reveal Why Baby Mila’s Birth Was So ‘Scary’ & ‘Emotional’

Most people didn’t welcome a baby into the world under the circumstances that Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, did. The couple revealed the truth about delivering their baby girl Mila during quarantine, amidst a worldwide pandemic, ahead of the Teen Mom OG special that’ll air this unique experience on Tuesday night, June 9. “I was really scared before I was having her — just the whole process in general,” Taylor confessed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

Taylor’s worries began even before she factored in the threat of a lethal virus , which mandated social-distancing guidelines inside hospitals. “Adding coronavirus to it was scary. They told me my mom wouldn’t be allowed in [the delivery room],” she told us.

However, Taylor’s mindset changed once she set foot inside the building where she’d become a mother. “I was getting scared that I would have to give birth alone. But once I was in the hospital, I didn’t even think about the virus,” she revealed. Cory and Taylor welcomed their beautiful baby girl, their very first child together, on April 22!