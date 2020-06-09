‘Teen Mom OG’s Cory & Taylor Reveal Why Baby Mila’s Birth Was So ‘Scary’ & ‘Emotional’
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what it was really like to welcome their first child together amid a worldwide pandemic.
Most people didn’t welcome a baby into the world under the circumstances that Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, did. The couple revealed the truth about delivering their baby girl Mila during quarantine, amidst a worldwide pandemic, ahead of the Teen Mom OG special that’ll air this unique experience on Tuesday night, June 9. “I was really scared before I was having her — just the whole process in general,” Taylor confessed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
Cory and Taylor’s worries didn’t end after Mila made her debut in the delivery room, however. “We’re finding a routine — I wasn’t sleeping at all in the beginning, so I was getting emotional,” Taylor admitted. Cory also shares another daughter, Ryder, with his ex and Teen Mom OG co-star Cheyenne Floyd, 27. Their young daughter has a genetic condition called VLCAD, and Cory had to be extra mindful since Ryder was also spending time with him and Taylor during quarantine.