‘Teen Mom OG’s Cory & Taylor Reveal Why Baby Mila’s Birth Was So ‘Scary’ & ‘Emotional’

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what it was really like to welcome their first child together amid a worldwide pandemic.

Most people didn’t welcome a baby into the world under the circumstances that Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, did. The couple revealed the truth about delivering their baby girl Mila during quarantine, amidst a worldwide pandemic, ahead of the Teen Mom OG special that’ll air this unique experience on Tuesday night, June 9. “I was really scared before I was having her — just the whole process in general,” Taylor confessed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

Taylor’s worries began even before she factored in the threat of a lethal virus, which mandated social-distancing guidelines inside hospitals. “Adding coronavirus to it was scary. They told me my mom wouldn’t be allowed in [the delivery room],” she told us.
However, Taylor’s mindset changed once she set foot inside the building where she’d become a mother. “I was getting scared that I would have to give birth alone. But once I was in the hospital, I didn’t even think about the virus,” she revealed. Cory and Taylor welcomed their beautiful baby girl, their very first child together, on April 22!

Cory and Taylor’s worries didn’t end after Mila made her debut in the delivery room, however. “We’re finding a routine — I wasn’t sleeping at all in the beginning, so I was getting emotional,” Taylor admitted. Cory also shares another daughter, Ryder, with his ex and Teen Mom OG co-star Cheyenne Floyd, 27. Their young daughter has a genetic condition called VLCAD, and Cory had to be extra mindful since Ryder was also spending time with him and Taylor during quarantine.

“We wanted to make sure that both my daughters were protected, and to keep them safe,” Cory explained to HollywoodLife. “I wanted to do what was best for the both of them. We wanted to keep Mila away from Ryder for two weeks [after she was born], but I didn’t take into account that I wasn’t going to be able to see Ryder for two weeks [either].” Cory and Taylor made sure not to delay the first meeting between the sisters for too long!
“Fans will get to see Ryder meet Mila for the first time,” Cory teased ahead of Tuesday night’s episode. “We were emotional wrecks that day. It was really emotional — it was my daughters meeting for the first time. I wanted Ryder to be a part of this process from day one. Ryder is the best big sister in the world. She wants to change diapers and feed Mila all the time.”
You can tune into Teen Mom OG Tuesdays at 8/7 p.m. Central on MTV.