Gigi Hadid Gives Ex Zayn A Shoutout On Daughter’s 2nd Birthday Amidst Leonardo DiCaprio Romance

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seemed to be on good terms as they celebrated their daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday. The model, 27, gave her singer ex, 29, a small shoutout on Instagram, where she gushed about how their “angel” was turning two years old on Sep. 19, 2022.

Gigi captured the celebrations on social media, posting a photo of a gorgeous Peppa The Pig-themed cake, with a complete cast of characters and rolling green pastures. On top of the confectionary, which was by Carlo’s Bakery, Gigi tagged her ex and shared a sweet message that said, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.” It wasn’t clear if Zayn was there to celebrate with Khai in person.

Gigi has been busy, between birthdays, big shows, and her budding romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. The catwalk queen has been spotted with the Oscar-winner several times in past weeks, and insiders say that he’s actively “pursuing” the beauty. Although flattered, Gigi is taking things slow with the star. One reason? She doesn’t want to cause problems with Zayn.