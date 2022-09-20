Gigi Hadid Gives Ex Zayn A Shoutout On Daughter’s 2nd Birthday Amidst Leonardo DiCaprio Romance

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik seemed to be on good terms as they celebrated their daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday. The model, 27, gave her singer ex, 29, a small shoutout on Instagram, where she gushed about how their “angel” was turning two years old on Sep. 19, 2022.
Gigi captured the celebrations on social media, posting a photo of a gorgeous Peppa The Pig-themed cake, with a complete cast of characters and rolling green pastures. On top of the confectionary, which was by Carlo’s Bakery, Gigi tagged her ex and shared a sweet message that said, “Our angel girl turned 2 today.” It wasn’t clear if Zayn was there to celebrate with Khai in person.
Gigi has been busy, between birthdays, big shows, and her budding romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. The catwalk queen has been spotted with the Oscar-winner several times in past weeks, and insiders say that he’s actively “pursuing” the beauty. Although flattered, Gigi is taking things slow with the star. One reason? She doesn’t want to cause problems with Zayn.
As a source close to the former One Direction crooner told HollywooodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him. Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Zayn and Gigi dated on and off between late 2015 and late 2021 but ended for good after Zayn got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid. While he denied “striking” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, he pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment in court documents obtained by HL and was sentenced to 90 days probation for each of the four counts. He was also instructed to enroll in an anger management class and a domestic violence program, which he must complete.